Germany to Charge Most Citizens for COVID Rapid Tests

The daily number of Covid cases being admitted to hospitals in England has topped 1,000 for the first time since April, new figures show. The number of patients with Covid admitted to hospitals across the country hit 1,055 on Monday – up from 722 the week before.The latest data shows a 46 per cent increase week on week. According to the figures, the northwest saw the largest increase on Monday, at 56 per cent.The Covid Actuaries Response Group has estimated the current “R” value for the virus, meaning the rate at which one person infects others, is 1.18. The expert...
