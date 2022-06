The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Hudson Mohawke isn't going to be your background noise. The streaming era makes it easy to consume decades of electronic music history without even paying much attention to it; how often have you pressed play on your streaming platform of choice and let an algorithm do the work as you go about your day? Whether solo or as part of TNGHT with Lunice, Hudson Mohawke's music has always sought to jolt the listener out of their apathy, creating ostentatious tunes with elements some would snobbishly declare to be "garish."

