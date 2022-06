It's time for the Bill of the Month. On this program, we look at someone's real-life health care bill that was higher than it should have been and ask how you can avoid the same. Today's bill shows that where you get your health care can make a big difference in what you will eventually pay. Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal is the editor-in-chief of our partner Kaiser Health News, and she's here once again. Dr. Rosenthal, welcome back.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO