Gay Pride Parade New York

Cover picture for the articlePride parades kicked off in some of America’s biggest cities Sunday amid new fears about the potential erosion of freedoms won through decades...

Pride parades march on with new urgency

Parades celebrating LGBTQ pride kick off in some of America's biggest cities Sunday amid new fears about the potential erosion of freedoms won through decades of activism.The annual marches in New York, San Francisco, Chicago and elsewhere take place just two days after one conservative justice on the Supreme Court signaled, in a ruling on abortion, that the court should reconsider the right to same-sex marriage recognized in 2015.That warning shot came after a year of legislative defeats for the LGBTQ community, including the passage of laws in some states limiting the discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity...
'They can't cancel me, I'm going to speak my mind': Defiant Ron DeSantis touts Florida Covid policies and fight against wokeness in speech at Jewish Leader Conference in NYC amid protests

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was defiant on Sunday speaking at the Tikvah Fund's Jewish Leadership Conference in New York City amid protests. DeSantis, a Republican whom many in the party consider a potential presidential contender in 2024, cited his accomplishments in the Sunshine State and what he considered a victory over the left.
Hate Preacher Gives Vile Sermon Calling for LGBTQ+ to Be ‘Shot in the Back of the Head’

Dillon Awes, an extremist pastor known for spewing hate, delivered a shocking sermon over the weekend, literally saying that all LGBTQ+ people should be lined up and “shot in the back of the head,” LGBTQ Nations reports. Awes made the vile statements at the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. At one point, the preacher said that “the solution for the homosexual” is to be tried for the crime of homosexuality and be convicted of murder. Citing the Book of Romans in the Bible, Awes said: “[Homosexuals] should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says. You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says.” The Stedfast Baptist Church’s pastors have previously called for the death of LGBTQ+ people, LGBTQ Nation reports.
Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
US white supremacists arrested at Idaho gay pride event - police

Police in the US state of Idaho have arrested 31 members of a white supremacist group and charged them with plotting to riot at a gay pride event. Police say they were tipped off by a local resident in the city of Coeur d'Alene, who had spotted the men with masks and shields getting into a lorry.
More Guns, Less Freedom: The Supreme Court Wants to Take America Back to the 18th Century

Over the course of two days this week, the Supreme Court of the United States redefined American society, and people’s power to shape it, by looking at what the Constitution says or doesn’t say about two freedoms: that of women to decide the course of their own lives, and that of those who wish take up arms in self-defense. They did it because they could. These freedoms, like others enshrined in law, have long carried certain limits and responsibilities. Yet for the high court’s ultraconservative majority, only one must yield to majority rule — the will of voters and elected representatives in the various states — and the other must be guarded zealously from this tyranny.
OAN contributor exposed for homophobic rant over Pride flag

A contributor to One America News (OAN) has been exposed by social media users as “homophobic” after a wild rant about a Pride flag.Fringe commentator Alison Steinberg expressed her disgust at the flag on Huntington Beach, California, on Saturday in a now deleted Instagram post.Pointing at the rainbow-coloured flag behind her, Steinberg said she “returned home to this f****** b********”.“What the hell is that?” Steinberg asked, before suggesting LGBT+ people represented by the Pride flag were not “hard working American people”.“Huntington Beach is the town of good ol’ fashioned, hard-working American people!,” she yelled.Steinberg also said Huntington Beach “never...
Juneteenth shouldn't be about Black people spending but about Black people getting paid

Juneteenth was made a federal holiday in 2021, and since then, American companies have quickly moved to make a profit by selling new goods and services targeted to Black consumers. While those businesses look to make money, the newly recognized federal holiday ought to serve as an opportunity for all Americans to acknowledge — and pursue redress for — the centuries of economic exploitation of Black people and the continuing impact of economic inequality. Reparations are a way to break this cycle.
Secret City Recounts the Gay History of D.C.

Secret City: The Hidden History of Gay Washington, by James Kirchick, Henry Holt and Co., 848 pages, $29.99. During J. Edgar Hoover's 48 years as FBI director, people often gossiped about whether his bedroom tastes were as straight as his agents' marksmanship, citing everything from his fondness for socializing in male groups to his close relationship with longtime deputy Clyde Tolson. Spreading such rumors might earn you a visit from the FBI itself: As James Kirchick relates in Secret City, the bureau made it a practice to "detect, hunt down, and intimidate private citizens who spoke ill of the director."
The Meaning of Juneteenth

In addition to being Father's Day, today is also Juneteenth. Last year, I wrote a post about the meaning of this newly instituted federal holiday that I think remains relevant. I reprint it with minor modifications below:. Juneteenth commemorates the abolition of slavery in 1865. Some conservatives who opposed its...
