ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ex-NFL star Alex Smith reveals six-year-old daughter Sloane needed 10-hour brain surgery after doctors found 'a very rare malignant tumor'

By Alastair Talbot For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The six-year-old daughter of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Alex Smith was diagnosed with a 'very rare malignant tumor' and needed a 10-hour brain operation, the ex-NFL star shared on social media.

On Saturday, the father-of-three shared on Instagram that his daughter, Sloane, was 'rushed to the ER with stroke-like symptoms' on May 10,' adding that she 'had an MRI and the doctors quickly informed us that she had a large brain tumor and needed an emergency craniotomy.'

A surgery that lasted 10 hours at Stanford Children's Health, located outside of San Francisco, was described as 'the most excruciating time of our lives,' Smith wrote.

'The incredible neurosurgeons @stanforchildrens did a miraculous job and were able to remove 100% of the tumor,' the former Kansas City Chiefs player added on social media.

Sloane, 6, is now back to her 'true form,' according to her father, even though there are 'very few documented cases — without a clear road map for treatment.'

'We are currently awaiting more tests and gathering as many opinions as we can from doctors across the country to decide the best path forward. We wish this were easy, clear-cut and someone gave us a how-to guide. It's anything but that,' the one-time first overall NFL draft pick revealed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o7OyG_0gMmRMEM00
Sloane Smith, six, is seen in hospital surrounded by stuffed animals after her 10-hour surgery at Stanford Children's Health
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gAxAa_0gMmRMEM00
Smith, 38, shared x-ray scans of his daughter's 'very rare malignant' brain tumor on Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VMaed_0gMmRMEM00
Smith, first from left, his daughter Sloane, center, mother Elizabeth, and the couple's two sons, Hayes and Hudson

Sloane has 'healed' from surgery and is 'back to her bubbly self. Singing, dancing, laughing and feeling good,' her father wrote, describing his only daughter as an 'incredibly strong girl that has a ton of fight in her.'

Smith went on to thank 'our amazing medical team, family, friends, acquaintances and even some strangers who have touched our lives in the last month and a half.

'We have struggled to keep up on calls, texts, communication and trying to keep loved ones updated. This has been by far the most challenging time we have EVER been through. We know it’s not over and we have a journey ahead of us, but without all of you we could not have gotten this far,' he concluded in his Instagram post.

Brain cancer is rare, detected in about one in 15,000 Americans every year official figures show.

Although it remains unclear which type of tumor Smith's daughter needed surgery for, different types of brain cancer detected include glioblastoma — the most deadly form of brain cancer where fewer than half of patients — 40 percent — survive after a year of being diagnosed.

Just 17 percent of patients survive more than two years after diagnosis. Experts warn it can lead to death within six month if left untreated.

President Joe Biden's son Beau died from this cancer in 2015 after being diagnosed in 2013.

Being exposed to high levels of radiation and having a weakened immune system are key risk factors for brain cancers, experts say.

Other symptoms include persistent headaches, double or blurred vision, vomiting, loss of appetite, changes in mood and personality, seizures and gradual onset of speech problems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i7zs3_0gMmRMEM00
Smith, 39, pictured with his two sons, wearing king's crowns, and his daughter Sloane, far left
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V3vE0_0gMmRMEM00
The family of five are often seen sharing costume ideas on Instagram. The former 49ers player thanked doctors at Stanford Health after they performed a 10-hour brain surgery on his little girl
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C0lxI_0gMmRMEM00
Smith played 16 seasons in the NFL although he was sidelined for two of them with injury
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eoJSV_0gMmRMEM00
The former NFL player's double leg break has been cited as among the greatest in NFL history. Smith managed to come back and play professional football after shattering both his fibula and fibula in his right leg in November 2018

Smith, 38, is a former NFL star who played for the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and then-Washington Redskins. He played in America's top football division for 16 years after playing college football at Utah.

During his first season with Washington, Smith, who was 34 at the time, shattered both the fibula and tibia bones in his right leg in a game against the Houston Texans in November 2018.

Doctors described his severe leg break as a 'life-threatening injury' that almost resulted in amputation.

Smith wasn't expected to play again. However, after completing a long period of rehabilitation, he miraculously played for Washington again before retiring during the 2021 off-season.

The former quarter then joined ESPN as an analyst later in the year, and has since made appearances on Sports Center, Monday Night Countdown and this year's Super Bowl LVI and 2022 NFL Draft.

Comments / 11

Related
SheKnows

Patrick Mahomes Jumped Into a Pool Out of Joy After Gender Reveal — See the Heartwarming Video!

Click here to read the full article. Everyone has been itching to find out if Patrick and Brittany Mahomes will be welcoming a baby boy or girl soon. And we finally got the answer: they’re expecting a baby boy! On June 26, both Brittany and Patrick uploaded a one-minute video of their recent sex reveal party. The cameraman asked a bunch of friends and family what they thought the outcome was going to be. Most of them said they believed baby number two will be a boy (including Brittany and Patrick themselves!) They posted the video with the simple caption: “Boy...
NFL
The Independent

Botched surgery leaves baby’s head inside mother’s womb in Pakistan

Health authorities in Pakistan’s Sindh province are investigating a botched surgery that left a stillborn baby’s head inside the womb of a woman after it was severed from its body.The woman, 32, is from a remote tribal community and was first taken to a missionary charity hospital in the Chachro area of Tharparkar district, where attempts were made to deliver the breech baby – a situation in which the baby turns upside down or bottom down inside the womb.In a string of alleged malpractices, officials say the “inexperienced” doctors then tried to conduct a normal birth by taking the torso...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
survivornet.com

Hoda Kotb, 57, Posts Father’s Day Pic of Ex Fiancé, 64, Six Months After Announcing Their Split As Fans Say They Wish Cancer Surviver and Wealthy Financier Were Still Together

Supporting the Father of Her Children After Cancer Led to Adoption. TODAY host Hoda Kotb, 57, is displaying an act of solidarity with ex fiancé Joel Schiffman, 64, as she posts a photo of him with their two adopted girls for father’s day. Haley Joy is 5, and Hope Catherine, 3.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Widow, 41, who gave birth to her late husband's child via IVF 14 months AFTER he died from a heart attack reveals she is now trying for a second baby using their last remaining frozen embryo: 'They are a piece of him'

A widow who gave birth to her late husband's child 14 months after his death via in vitro fertilization has revealed she is now trying for baby number two using their frozen embryos. Sarah Shellenberger, 41, a teacher from Oklahoma, lost her husband Scott, 41, to a heart attack in...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Pokemon voice actor Billy Kametz dies at age 35 two months after revealing his stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis

Billy Kametz passed away on Thursday less than two months after revealing to the world that he was recently diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. News of the 35-year-old voice actor's death was revealed on his GoFundMe page, which was set up in April after he informed fans he was 'doing OK' and was starting chemotherapy treatments and radiation on his spine.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Smith
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

NBC News' Richard Engel reveals six-year-old son Henry's incurable genetic condition has 'taken a turn for the worse', saying little boy has developed 'uncontrolled shaking and stiffness' and had to spend six weeks in hospital

NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel has shared a heartbreaking update about his six-year-old son Henry's condition, saying he spent six weeks in the hospital after developing uncontrollable shaking and stiffness. The 48-year-old journalist's oldest son has Rett Syndrome, a genetic mutation that leads to severe cognitive deficits and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Legend Troy Aikman

Legendary NFL quarterback turned broadcaster Troy Aikman made a pretty massive career decision this offseason. Aikman, who had been with Fox Sports for roughly two decades, decided to leave the network for a role at ESPN on "Monday Night Football" with Joe Buck. The Pro Football Hall of Famer will...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Harrison Wagner, 27, Died After ‘Losing Battle With Addiction,’ Family Reveals

While the official cause of Harrison Wagner’s death has yet to be confirmed by a medical professional, a clue to what killed the 27-year-old son of General Hospital’s Jack and Kristina Wagner has been revealed. A scholarship was set up in Harrison’s name via the New Life House Recovery Community. “We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction,” the statement on the website reads, “and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Surgery#Brain Tumor#American Football#Stanforchildrens#Kansas City Chiefs
shefinds

Toby Keith's Heartbreaking Message To Fans After Announcing Shocking Health Battle: ‘I Need Time To Breathe, Recover and Relax'

Country music singer and musician Toby Keith revealed in a heartbreaking message to fans that he has been battling stomach cancer since late 2021, is receiving treatment and will hopefully be able to perform live soon. The “Red Solo Cup” hitmaker, 60, opened up about his condition with his 809K Instagram followers in a post last week.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Miss Brazil dies at 27 after routine tonsil surgery

Tragedy struck Brazil on Monday as former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia died at just 27 years old as the result of complications from a routine tonsil removal surgery.Ms Correia, who hailed from the southeastern city of Macaé, suffered both a haemorrhage and heart attack before falling into a coma in early April, just five days after the routine surgery. Her body has been sent to a medical examiner for an autopsy. Ms Correira was crowned Miss United Continents Brazil in 2018, and had amassed a sizable following in the years since her triumph. She worked as a permanant makeup specialist...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MarketRealist

Tony Siragusa: Goose's Net Worth, Wife, and Family

On June 22, former NFL star Tony Siragusa ("Goose") passed away. Here’s what we know about his net worth, wife, and family. Net worth: $6 million (estimated) Former NFL star Tony Siragusa ("Goose") has died at the young age of 55. After leaving professional football, he worked as an analyst for FOX Sports and took up several other on-screen roles.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes, Wife Share Awesome Personal News

Congratulations are in order for Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes. Sunday afternoon, Brittany Mahomes released a video, revealing that she and her husband are expecting a boy. Patrick and Brittany welcomed their first child into the world, a baby girl, last year. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
survivornet.com

Todd Chrisley, 53, of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Reveals Mom Nanny Faye, 77, is Battling Bladder Cancer As He And Wife Julie, 49, Beg Fans For Prayers After Their Conviction For Financial Crimes

Todd Chrisley’s mom, Nanny Faye, 77, is currently battling bladder cancer. She was diagnosed in fall 2021. Bladder cancer develops when cells that make up the urinary bladder start to grow and eventually develop into tumors. It is highly treatable when caught in the early stages of the disease.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

445K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy