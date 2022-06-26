ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

West Main Street

eastcountymagazine.org
 2 days ago

www.eastcountymagazine.org

eastcountymagazine.org

SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS

June 28, 2022 (San Diego) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:. LOCAL. Santee divvies up extra Covid money to tackle homelessness by the river (San Diego Union-Tribune) Sheriff’s Department makes...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

READER'S EDITORIAL: FOR SAN DIEGO JEWS, THE END OF ROE V. WADE ERODES RELIGIOUS LIBERTY

Times of SD Editor’s Note: This statement was prepared and signed by more than 45 leaders of the San Diego Jewish community. June 28, 2022 (San Diego) - Jewish tradition is grounded in obligation and responsibility to ourselves, one another, and our community. As Jewish communal professionals and clergy, we understand Jewish approaches to autonomy and community have long protected the rights of reproductive freedom and justice, as exemplified by cases where health, wellness, and life are at stake.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

Frazzlebrain

June 26, 2022 (San Diego) -- While we often cannot control stressful life events, we can learn to control our brain's response to those circumstances and reduce our suffering. Relief from worry and stress can be found through powerful techniques grounded in clinical experience and neuroscience described in Frazzlebrain.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

ON WORLD REFUGEE DAY, U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE CALLS ON COMMUNITIES AND NATIONS TO HELP REFUGEES

Want to help? View resource guide to assist refugees in San Diego County. June 26, 2022 (San Diego) – In honor of World Refugee Day on June 20, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken released a video announcing expanded help to resettle refugees in the U.S. He also called on nations around the world as well as people and organizations across the U.S. to come together to assist those fleeing violence and oppression.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

MACHINE GUNS AND DRUGS SEIZED FROM BURGLARY SUSPECT’S EAST COUNTY HOME

June 28, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- A man suspected in a series of burglaries at a self-storage facility is behind bars after stolen items, including firearms, were found in his East County home, says Lieutenant Shawn Wray. Detectives from the Lakeside Sheriff's Substation had been investigating burglaries...
LAKESIDE, CA

