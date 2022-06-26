ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Taika Waititi Calls Editing Thor: Love and Thunder While Filming Our Flag Means Death a "Management Nightmare"

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaika Waititi is one busy guy, and he's not slowing down. Not only did he direct Thor: Love and Thunder, possibly the most highly-anticipated movie of the summer, but you can currently catch him lending his voice to Pixar's Lightyear. The actor/director also serves as executive producer on What We Do...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Mighty Natalie Portman: How She Emerged From the Marvel Sidelines to Wield Thor’s Hammer

Click here to read the full article. It wasn’t just that Natalie Portman packed on so much muscle she could arm-wrestle Captain America. It’s that she’d never been asked to do it before. Throughout her 30-year career, Portman has grown accustomed to exploiting her lean five-foot-three frame, most memorably in her Oscar-winning performance as an obsessive, spindle-thin ballet dancer in 2010’s “Black Swan.” As the brilliant astrophysicist Jane Foster in 2011’s “Thor” and 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World,” she spends much of her screen time in varying states of dewy-eyed peril or with her head craned at a substantial angle to...
MOVIES
IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder Test Audience Reactions Hail Christian Bale as the Best Villain in the MCU So Far

We're less than a month away from the release of the next Marvel blockbuster in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder. After receiving rave reviews for his previous MCU outing in Thor Ragnarok, the New Zealand filmmaker is back with the cast and crew to tackle the Marvel universe's newest threat in Gorr the God Butcher. Played by British actor Christian Bale, Gorr is a God-slaying entity who is on the hunt for more targets, which sets him on a path to face the Norse God of Thunder.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

'It's hard to describe the feeling of relief and gratitude we felt': Tom Hiddleston reveals filming Loki in a pandemic bubble was the most 'profound' moment of his career

Tom Hiddleston has spoken out about the most profound moment of his career after filming Loki in a bubble with the rest of the cast during the coronavirus pandemic. The actor, 41, who plays the title character in the Disney+ series, was forced to take time out from work when Covid-19 spread across the globe, forcing filming of the first series to pause when the cast and crew went into lockdown for five months.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Blackbeard
IGN

Johnny Depp Reportedly Gets a Rs. 2,355 Crore Offer and Apology from Disney to Return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard was probably one of the most spoken-about celebrity trial we have seen in recent times. The verdict was eventually in Depp's favour considering Amber Heard was ordered by the court to pay a fee of over $10 million. Now, latest reports have suggested that Disney is planning to get Mr. Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow with a mammoth contract.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Hype
Outsider.com

This Underrated Clint Eastwood Classic Is Currently Streaming on Netflix

There are a lot of people who love watching Clint Eastwood movies and we’re definitely part of that group of people, too. Sometimes, there are movies that bring up special memories or ideas at times. Right now, one of his underrated classics is airing on Netflix and it’s worth making time to see. Back in 1993, our man Clint starred as a Secret Service agent opposite Rene Russo in the flick In the Line of Fire.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Critics hate it, audiences don’t like it, yet somehow this movie is #1 on Netflix

The daily Top 10 lists of content that Netflix maintains inside its family of web and mobile apps offer a fun way to keep tabs on what’s popular and trending on the service at any given moment. But the ranking of titles you often find therein is a curious thing to behold. Take, for example, the newly released Interceptor, the top-ranked Netflix original movie in the US as of the time of this writing.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts Rocks Daisy Dukes & A Sexy Swimsuit As She Films New Movie: Photos

If Julia Roberts is waiting there on the beach, it’s a no-brainer decision to “leave the world behind.” Julia, 54, hit the beach to film a scene in her new Netflix thriller, and she dressed for the sunny weather. The Pretty Woman star rocked an olive green one-piece swimsuit with a low cut, a navy blue long-sleeve shirt (as a cover-up), and a pair of cutoff shorts. The “Daisy Duke” denim shorts allowed Julia to show off her incredibly toned legs while filming a scene with Ethan Hawke and Charlie Evans. Julia wore her lusciously long hair loose and opted for a pair of aviator sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Kelly McGillis On Not Being In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ — “I’m Old And I’m Fat”

Kelly McGillis recently opened up on not being recast in Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the original ’80s film Top Gun starring Tom Cruise. McGillis played Cruise’s love interest in the original, and many fans have been wondering why exactly she didn’t make a return. It was in an interview with Entertainment Tonight where she revealed she wouldn’t be in the sequel due to her own appearance.
MOVIES
Collider

‘They/Them’ Trailer Welcomes Campers to Kevin Bacon's Horrifying Conversion Camp

Peacock has released the first trailer for They/Them, an upcoming slasher horror film set in a conversion camp for LGBTQIA+ people. The film stars Kevin Bacon as the organizer of the camp, an institution that promises to “cure” those who don’t conform to gender and sexuality expectations — which is the conservative way of saying it's a place to torture and brainwash LGBTQIA+ people.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Nathan Fillion Trends After Marvel's Wonder Man Show Is Revealed

Marvel is reportedly developing a Wonder Man TV show and fans are thinking Nathan Fillion will be a part of it. The Hollywood Reporter dropped details about a Disney+ show for the Avenger this week. Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will be handling the series. Brooklyn Nine-Nine scribe Andrew Guest will be penning the show. It's a live-action effort that will focus on the character. Cretton signed an overall deal with Marvel Studios in the past year and it includes several other projects. However, there have been very few inklings in the released footage from the MCU about Wonder Man or where he could come from.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy