Rudy Giuliani slapped by a store worker while campaigning for son Andrew’s bid for New York governor

RUDY Giuliani has been attacked by a grocery store worker while campaigning for his son Andrew, police say.

The 78-year-old former New York City mayor was physically confronted by the worker in Staten Island while speaking to an eyewitness.

Former mayor Rudy Giuliani has been attacked by a grocery store worker Credit: EPA

Video from inside the ShopRite captured the attack Credit: New York Post

Following the incident, the former Mayor of New York City said he feels 'tremendous pain in his back' Credit: New York Post

The incident took place at a ShopRite in Staten Island Credit: Google

"All of a sudden, I feel this, 'Bam!' on my back," Giuliani said after the incident.

"I just about fell down, but I didn't.

"I feel this tremendous pain in my back, and I'm thinking, what the - I didn't even know what it was.

"All of a sudden, I hear this guy say, 'You're a f*****g scumbag,' then he moves away so nobody can grab him.

"And he says, 'You, you're one of the people that's gonna kill women. You're gonna kill women," Giuliani said after the event, according to the New York Post.

"'You guys think you're saving babies, but you're gonna kill women,'" the former mayor said, quoting his attacker.

It comes just days after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark ruling Roe v Wade.

The former Mayor's son Andrew, who is running for New York governor, said that he blamed the "left-wing" for "encouraging violence."

"This is crazy," Andrew said.

"It's a sad day when New Yorkers' greatest crime fighter, 'America's Mayor,' is attacked."

A bystander was speaking with Giuliani at the time of the event.

"I was stunned," said eyewitness Rita Rugova-Johnson.

"I was shoulder-to-shoulder with Rudy inside ShopRite," she told the New York Post.

"We're talking, and all of a sudden an employee came out of nowhere and open-handedly slapped him in the back and said, 'Hey, what's up scumbag?'"

The witness said the suspect was on duty when he struck the former mayor.

Police have taken the person who slapped him into custody, ABC 7 reported.

The suspect is a 39-year-old from Staten Island, law enforcement sources said.

He will be charged with second-degree assault involving a person over age 65. He has no prior arrests.

"The mayor is okay, fortunately," said Heather McBride, a spokesperson for Andrew Giuliani's campaign told The Sun.

Andrew is seeking the Republican nomination for New York's governor in a primary on Tuesday.

The father and son were not together during the time of the event, his campaign said.

"Store security observed the incident, reacted swiftly and the police were notified," ShopRite officials told The Sun in a statement.

"We have zero tolerance for aggression toward anyone."