ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Vehicle fleeing police kills grandmother and injures 4 people, including 8-year-old

By CNN
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TlzmZ_0gMmPHt900
Vehicle fleeing police strikes 5 people in Brooklyn, killing a grandmother and injuring an 8-year-old MS 18378734

CNN — A grandmother was killed and an 8-year-old boy was among four others injured when they were hit by a vehicle fleeing police Saturday night, officials in New York City said.

New York Police Department officers tried to stop the vehicle around 7:10 p.m. because it had mismatched plates, Assistant Chief Judith Harrison said in a news conference Saturday. The officers also suspected two of the vehicle’s occupants were smoking marijuana, said Harrison.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at Ralph Avenue and Chauncey Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, but as officers approached the vehicle on foot it fled north “at an extremely high rate of speed,” said Harrison.

Several blocks away, the vehicle struck two pedestrians and a person on a bicycle, Harrison said, before colliding with another pedestrian and a vehicle at the next intersection. Two passengers ran from the suspect vehicle on foot and left the scene.

One person was killed, one is in critical condition and three people are being treated at local hospitals but expected to fully recover, Harrison said.

Mayor Eric Adams described the deceased victim as “an elderly grandmother,” and Harrison later confirmed that one of the injured is an 8-year-old who is “fighting for his life right now.”

“We lost a grandmother tonight. We lost one of my neighbors. … We have a child that’s hanging on for his life,” Adams said at the news conference.

One person was in custody in connection with the incident, Harrison said, but it was unclear if that individual was a passenger or the driver. Charges had not yet been filed as of Saturday night.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Smoking Marijuana#Cnn
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy