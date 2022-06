WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say a lack of cooperation is hindering their investigation into an early-morning shooting that wounded two men. Officers responded at around 3:45 a.m. Monday to a shooting call at the QuikTrip at Hydraulic and Wassall, where they located a 33-year-old man and a 39-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Both were hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The QuikTrip was closed for several hours.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO