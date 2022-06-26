Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for Uptown Merch

The Cocke County Partnership Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting May 7 for Uptown Merch. This gift boutique located across from Freeman’s Furniture between Critter Connection and Joe’s Sporting Goods, is locally owned and operated by Ashley and Josh Spurgeon.

Ashley invites you to visit Uptown Merch for a warm shopping environment with products you’ll love. She carries a variety of products including items not available locally such as Vera Bradley, Tervis, Bibles, Devotionals, Clothing, Home Decor, Toys and much more.