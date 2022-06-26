ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocke County, TN

Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for Uptown Merch

The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 2 days ago

The Cocke County Partnership Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting May 7 for Uptown Merch. This gift boutique located across from Freeman’s Furniture between Critter Connection and Joe’s Sporting Goods, is locally owned and operated by Ashley and Josh Spurgeon.

Ashley invites you to visit Uptown Merch for a warm shopping environment with products you’ll love. She carries a variety of products including items not available locally such as Vera Bradley, Tervis, Bibles, Devotionals, Clothing, Home Decor, Toys and much more.

The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

