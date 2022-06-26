Special Weather Statement issued for Logan, Mingo by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-26 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Charleston West Virginia. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cabell; Mason; Putnam The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Gallia County in southeastern Ohio East central Lawrence County in southeastern Ohio Southern Mason County in western West Virginia Northeastern Cabell County in central West Virginia Northwestern Putnam County in western West Virginia * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 350 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles south of Gallipolis, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Winfield, Eleanor, Buffalo, Teays Valley, Crown City, Grimms Landing, Green Bottom, Fraziers Bottom and Ashton. This includes Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 37 and 39. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CABELL COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO