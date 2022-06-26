ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atwater, CA

Man killed in early morning shooting in Atwater, police say

By Editorial staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtwater police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early on Sunday morning. Officers arrived in the area of Vine Street and Mitchell Lane...

CBS Sacramento

Atwater Man, 31, Dies After Crashing Into Tree Near Auburn

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An Atwater man was killed after a truck slammed into a tree near Auburn Monday night. The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Auburn Folsom Road, near the Lees Lane intersection. (credit: Auburn Police Department) Officers say a pickup truck was heading southbound when, for an unknown reason, the driver veered to the right and went off the roadway. The truck then crashed into a tree and a fence. Medics pronounced the driver dead at the scene. His name has not been released, but officers have identified him as a 31-year-old Atwater resident. Auburn is located roughly 40 miles northeast of Sacramento.
AUBURN, CA
FOX26

House party leaves 1 dead, several others injured in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — An investigation remains open after a large house party left one teen dead and several others badly hurt late last month in Merced. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called on May 28 around 11:30 p.m. regarding a house party in the 2600 block of Cowden Avenue.
MERCED, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto Resident Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-5 Near Grapevine

LEBEC (CBS13) – A Modesto woman has died after a crash involving three vehicles near the Grapevine over the weekend. California Highway Patrol says, a little before 10 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a crash on southbound Interstate 5 south of Grapevine Road. At the scene, officers found that a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles had been in a crash. One passenger, only identified as a female at this point, one of the vehicles involved suffered fatal injuries in the crash, officers say. The driver and another passenger that same vehicle suffered minor injuries, while the other two drivers involved were not hurt. Exactly what led up to the crash is under investigation, but officers say they do not suspect drugs or alcohol were factors.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman, 19, Arrested After Large Fight At Modesto Bowling Alley

MODESTO (CBS13) – A young Modesto woman is under arrest after a violent fight at a Modesto bowling alley late Sunday night. Modesto police say, around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the Yosemite Lanes Bowling Alley after getting reports of a large fight going on inside. Police say they also got a report of someone possibly being stabbed. Several people involved left the scene before officers could arrive, but police did find a man suffering from a laceration in the parking lot. Police say the victim wasn’t cooperative and also stated he wasn’t stabbed. Witness statements, along with evidence found at the scene, led police to believe that the victim was actually hit over the head with a beer bottle that shattered – possibly cutting his chest. Officers got a description of the possible vehicle the suspects left in and later pulled it over. One person inside, 19-year-old Modesto resident Natalie Monarrez, was arrested in connection to the fight and is facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Modesto resident Danny Garcia, was also arrested on suspicion of DUI. Exactly what started the fight is still unclear.
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

4 people hit by car at Knights Ferry after argument

KNIGHTS FERRY, Calif. — Four people were hurt at the Knights Ferry Recreation Area after an argument turned violent, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said Sunday. Sgt. Erich Layton, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said none of the people were seriously hurt, with two being treated on scene and the other two refusing treatment. No one went to the hospital.
KNIGHTS FERRY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Coroner identifies woman who died in overturned vehicle

The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman who died in a car that overturned during an accident. Modesto resident Khamlounh Thammaaly, 63, died 9:47 p.m. Sunday on northbound Interstate 5 at Grapevine Road in Arvin. Thammaaly was a passenger in a car that left the roadway and overturned, according to the coroner.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Juvenile shot on freeway in Lodi area, CHP says

LODI, Calif. — A juvenile was shot on Monday along a freeway in the Lodi area of San Joaquin County, officials said. (Video above: Top headlines for June 27). The California Highway Patrol said it was notified by the Lodi Police Department about the shooting at 3:27 p.m. Police said the juvenile is male.
LODI, CA
KRON4 News

K9 deployed to take man into custody

STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — A police dog was used to take a 29-year-old man into custody in Stockton after he allegedly brandished a firearm and did not comply with officers’ commands early Saturday morning, police said. KRON On is streaming news live now Rico Borrero was arrested shortly after 1:45 a.m. in the 4200 block […]
STOCKTON, CA
crimevoice.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest

Originally published as a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post – “It is not unusual to do a traffic stop for expired registration, what is uncommon is having the driver try to flee. Turned out, that the driver had several reasons. He was on Post Release Community Supervision...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Modesto Arby’s, Wienerschnitzel Burglaries Arrested

MODESTO (CBS13) — A suspect in pair of burglaries at Modesto-area fast food restaurants has been arrested. Modesto police say the first burglary happened at the Wienerschnitzel along McHenry Avenue on June 14. The second burglary happened on June 20 at the Arby’s on Standiford Avenue. Exactly how much was stolen in the burglaries is unclear. Detectives have since been able to identify the suspect as 51-year-old Waterford/Modesto resident James Werner. Police arrested Werner earlier this week. Live video feeds at the Modesto Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center helped officers zero-in on Werner, police say.
MODESTO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Madera mom pleads guilty to murders of her 2 kids

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera mom has pleaded guilty to the murder of her 2-year-old son and 4-month-old daughter, according to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office. Thaddeus was originally reported missing by his parents in July of 2020. During the search for Thaddeus, community members and...
MADERA, CA
crimevoice.com

$1,800 in stolen merchandise recovered from thief

Originally published as a Sonora Police Department Facebook post – “29-year-old Rafe D. Ramsey of Merced was booked on felony burglary charges after pushing out over $1,800 in merchandise from a local home improvement store. Ramsey fled the area in a 2010 Chrysler 300 before our officers could arrive at...
MERCED, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 59 [Merced County, CA]

Four-Vehicle Accident near Furtado Road Left Several Hurt, Two Dead. The incident occurred at around 4:30 a.m. on Highway 59 near Furtado Road, according to Merced County Authorities. Furthermore, the initial investigations revealed that a semi-truck veered into the lane of the three vehicles, causing a collision along the highway.
MERCED COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

