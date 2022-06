ANAHEIM -- It's become an all-too-common storyline for the Angels over the years. Superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani homered against the White Sox on Tuesday, but it came in a lopsided 11-4 loss at Angel Stadium. Trout and Ohtani went back-to-back as part of a three-run third inning, marking the second time they hit consecutive blasts this year -- they also accomplished the feat on May 9 against the Rays -- and the fifth time overall.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO