Police investigating apparent suicide at Boynton Beach Mall

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Crime scene tape is up in two neighborhoods in Riviera Beach as police investigate a shooting. CBS12 News crews at the scene see a vehicle in a field roped off by yellow tape. The scene is at West 24th and Avenue E. A second...
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – Detectives are searching for the shooter who killed a woman on Monday morning in Palm Beach County. The Boynton Beach Police Department identified the victim Tuesday as Iyanni Jackson. Officers don’t believe she was the shooter’s intended target. The shooter targeted a home...
RIVIERA BEACH- Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash and shooting in the 2300 block of Avenue E on Tuesday afternoon. Officials tell our partners at WPTV the vehicles were involved in a chase that began near West 23rd Street and Avenue E and ended when they collided with a tree.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the man they believe is behind two violent robberies in Fort Lauderdale. Surveillance video showed a woman getting out of a car. Then you see a scooter driving through the parking lot. “In both of these incidents, the victims are women...
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 41-year-old woman has died as a result of what started as a chase that ultimately ended with a shooting and crash in Riviera Beach, according to family members. Loved ones identified the victim as Zequi Poole, who is described as a loving mother...
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are warning residents to be vigilant after several vehicles were targeted in Pembroke Pines. Video shows what appears to be four males, Monday night, checking for unlocked cars in an attempt to steal what they could get their hands on. It happened at the...
BOYNTON BEACH- Police responded to an early morning shooting in the 100 block of Ocean Breeze Circle near Boynton Beach Blvd. on Monday. Investigators say a female victim was shot multiple times inside the residence and was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. Numerous bullet holes...
BOYNTON BEACH — A woman died of multiple gunshot wounds early Monday, said Boynton Beach police, who are investigating her death as a homicide. Officers responded to reports of gunshots at a home on Ocean Breeze Circle, off Seacrest Boulevard north of Boynton Beach Boulevard, at about 1 a.m. and found the woman inside. Responders drove her to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
BOYNTON BEACH — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office found a decaying body along a canal in suburban Boynton Beach on Sunday afternoon. Deputies reported finding the body at about 3:45 p.m. along the 10000 block of 90th Street South, about 1.5 miles northwest of the intersection of State Road 7 and Boynton Beach Boulevard.
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators will have to wait on autopsy results for more answers after finding a set of remains, west of Boynton Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies discovered the body of an individual along 90th Street South, off Highway 441, on Sunday afternoon.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Deputies arrested a 58-year-old man to face charges after a drunk-driving crash that killed a 23-year-old man earlier this year in Fort Lauderdale. David Humphreys, of Wilton Manors, was driving a 2018 McLaren sportscar at 65 mph in a 35 mph zone when he lost control, and struck a barricade, and a tree at about 1:10 a.m., on Feb. 6, police said.
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a 39-year-old woman who went missing in Margate and has been described as endangered. According to Margate Police, Patricia Jane Conatser was last seen in a silver Toyota Tacoma bearing the Florida tag number 36AVEI around 6:55 p.m., Monday.
A torrent of gunfire erupted outside a home in Boynton Beach early Monday, killing a woman inside the home, police said. Shortly after 1 a.m., a 911 caller reported gunfire in the area of the Ocean Breeze West community in Boynton Beach. Police found a woman in a home on Ocean Breeze Circle who had been shot multiple times. The victim was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, ...
WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested following accusations of flashing his gun outside a bar in Wilton Manors. The incident happened outside Gym Bar, located in the 2200 block of Wilton Drive, Friday night. “He was cursing and started threatening people that he lost his cellphone and...
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Police in two different counties are now investigating after people found anti-Semitic flyers strewn throughout neighborhoods in Vero Beach and Boca Raton. Residents of the Boca del Mar neighborhood in Boca Raton woke up Tuesday morning to find the flyers in front of nearly every...
Comments / 0