WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating an incident at a Target in Winston-Salem. Police said they responded to a disturbance with weapons call Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m. at the Target store on Hanes Mall. Police said they're investigating an incident involving weapons but have not said if a gun was involved. They said they did locate a victim but the person was not shot. A K-9 unit and forensic services were also on the scene. They have not arrested anyone.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO