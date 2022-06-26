ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Church vandalized after Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling

By Jonathan Rizk
RESTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue got a call about smoking mulch at the St. John Neumann Catholic Community Church.

According to the news release, Fire and Rescue saw that acceleration was likely used to start the fire. They also observed graffiti on the side of the church entrance. When police arrived, they found other areas of the building with damage. The graffiti was based on the topic of the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision.

Fairfax County police said they have increased patrols at “places of worship, connect with community faith leaders, and are working with our regional law enforcement partners to determine who is responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 703-478-0904.

Comments / 18

Jim Morton
1d ago

my lord if ya don't want a baby either refrain from sex or take birth control. pretty simple.

stay mad
2d ago

i don’t like how roe vs wade was over turned because of religion.. i do NOT CARE ABOUT YOUR RELIGION!! i don’t care what the bible says about abortions. YOU do what YOU want with your religion and your holy book. BUT STOP TRYING TO FORCE IT ONTO OTHERS, I COULDNT CARE LESS ABOUT WHAT YOUR MAGICAL LITTLE BOOK SAYS. IM GONNA LIVE MY LIFE HOW I WANT. and i don’t care if you like it or not cause it’s MY LIFE. not yours.

