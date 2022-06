Deputies report the investigation of a motorcycle crash that happened on Old Lyons Road Monday around 7 p.m. One man was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. According to a news release, Brandon Stowell, 30, of Lyons was traveling west on Old Lyons Road in Arcadia at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the bike entering a curve.

LYONS, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO