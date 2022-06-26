Canoe World Cup: Britain's Mallory Franklin and Kimberley Woods win gold

Ireland begin their summer tour of New Zealand with a game against the Maori All Blacks in Hamilton on Wednesday morning.Two of the three favourites for next year’s Rugby World Cup, along with hosts France, the three-match series between Ireland and the All Blacks will be a fascinating watch but before the first Test in Auckland on Saturday, the Irish have a warm-up against the Maoris.A proud representative side, who reflect the country’s heritage and have a long, storied rugby history, the hosts will provide a real challenge for an experimental-looking Ireland side - who are captained by New Zealand-born...

