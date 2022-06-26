ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canoe World Cup: Britain's Mallory Franklin and Kimberley Woods win gold

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritain's Mallory Franklin and Kimberley Woods both won gold on the final day of the ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup in Ljubljana-Tacen. It is successive C1 golds for Franklin, who won in Krakow last week, while...

BBC

Wimbledon: Jodie Burrage helps unwell ball boy during opening match

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Britain's Jodie Burrage rushed to help a ball boy who was taken unwell during her first-round defeat at Wimbledon. Burrage raced over to the fridge for water and got...
TENNIS
BBC

Shericka Jackson runs third fastest women's 200m of all time at Jamaica trials

Shericka Jackson ran the third fastest women's 200m of all time at Jamaica's World Championship trials. The 27-year-old clocked 21.55 seconds to complete the sprint double in Kingston having won the 100m on Friday. Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah was second in 22.05, with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce third in 22.14. Jackson's time...
SPORTS
Mallory Franklin
Kimberley Woods
BBC

World Athletics Championships: Laura Muir heading for fifth worlds in Oregon

Laura Muir will feature in her fifth World Athletics Championships as one of 10 Scots selected by Great Britain to compete in Oregon. Scottish Athletics has described having that number of athletes out of 64 heading for Eugene from 15-24 July as "an excellent representation" given it is 16% - about double the 8% population ratio.
EUGENE, OR
The Independent

Ireland vs Maori All Blacks LIVE rugby: Latest updates from tour opener as Bundee Aki captains Ireland

Ireland begin their summer tour of New Zealand with a game against the Maori All Blacks in Hamilton on Wednesday morning.Two of the three favourites for next year’s Rugby World Cup, along with hosts France, the three-match series between Ireland and the All Blacks will be a fascinating watch but before the first Test in Auckland on Saturday, the Irish have a warm-up against the Maoris.A proud representative side, who reflect the country’s heritage and have a long, storied rugby history, the hosts will provide a real challenge for an experimental-looking Ireland side - who are captained by New Zealand-born...
WORLD
#Britain#Canoe World Cup#C1#K1
BBC

County Championship: Haseeb Hameed century puts Nottinghamshire on top against Middlesex

LV= County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge (day one):. Nottinghamshire 378-4: Hameed 101, James 90*, Mullaney 79*; Hollman 2-69 Division Two leaders Nottinghamshire dominated the opening day of their County Championship meeting with second-placed Middlesex at Trent Bridge. There was a second century of the summer for Haseeb Hameed, who...
SPORTS
BBC

GB Row Challenge: Welsh crewman among 16 rescued in bad weather

An ocean rower has described how he and his crewmates were rescued after they lost control of the boat in bad weather and were in danger of running aground. Darren Saunders, from Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, was among 16 people on three vessels rescued over the weekend between Wales and Northern Ireland.
ACCIDENTS
Gold
Sports
NME

Jamie T announces UK tour for November

Jamie T has announced details of a UK tour that’s set to take place in November. The singer/songwriter has returned to action in 2022, with his new album ‘The Theory of Whatever’ set for release on July 29 via Polydor Records. Jamie T will celebrate the new...
MUSIC
BBC

Andy Murray 'grateful' to be reunited with Ivan Lendl for Wimbledon

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Andy Murray says he was turned down by a "lot of coaches" before reuniting for a third spell with Ivan Lendl in March. The partnership previously yielded all of...
TENNIS

