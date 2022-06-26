ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

KISS Go Back To 1977 For Next Bootleg Release

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(hennemusic) KISS are expanding their live bootleg series with the September 9 release of a 1977 show in Des Moines, IA. "Off The Soundboard: Live In Des Moines 1977" captures the group's...

Coming on September 9th is the last concert from Kiss' ongoing archival "Off The Soundboard" series. Live In Des Moines 1977 was recorded during the Alive II tour on November 29th, 1977 in Des Moines, Iowa at Veterans Memorial Auditorium, featuring the band's original and classic lineup of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss.
