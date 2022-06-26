ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imported Korean catfish stew pulled from store shelves

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Consumers are being asked to check their freezers after a catfish product imported from Korea and shipped to Virginia for retail sale has been pulled from store shelves.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, frozen 2.24 LB plastic containers of spicy catfish stew made by Grand BK Corp. were shipped to stores in Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia — and sold nationally online.

The product was taken off store shelves because Korea is not authorized to export products containing catfish to the United States and it has not been inspected by the USDA.

Anyone who has purchased this product is asked to throw it away or return it for a refund.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vvCh7_0gMmLx5n00
Spicy Catfish Stew made by Grand BK Corp are being pulled from store shelves after being shipped to Virginia for retail sale.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

