Known for having one of the greatest NBA dynasties of all time, the Chicago Bulls have nine division titles, six conference titles and six championships. Aside from those accolades, the Bulls also have four retired numbers, including Jerry Sloan, who wore jersey No. 4; Bob Love, who wore No. 10; Michael Jordan, who wore No. 23; and Scottie Pippen, who wore No. 33.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO