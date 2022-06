After a 6-7 season and the firing of Dan Mullen, Billy Napier will be taking the helm for the Florida Gators this fall. Plenty of expectations have fallen on Napier to lead Florida to legitimately compete after an up and down decade. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum doesn’t see it that way. In fact, he thinks the Gators need to completely reset their expectations.

