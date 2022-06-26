ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Ejected from Sunday's game

 2 days ago

Rodriguez struck out in his lone plate appearance of Sunday's game against the Angels before he was ejected from the contest for his involvement in a benches-clearing brawl in the...

Mariners-Angels game halted for 18 minutes after mass brawl and ejections

The Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels engaged in a lengthy full-team brawl in the second inning on Sunday after tensions over two days of inside pitches boiled over. Both managers and six players were ejected after the fight, which stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias came back out to the empty field to throw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield. Three of the first four hitters in Seattle’s lineup were ejected, while three Angels pitchers were tossed.
Mariners accuse Angels of using opener to throw at hitters early

The Seattle Mariners made a significant accusation against the Los Angeles Angels over what may have provoked Sunday’s brawl between the two teams. Mariners manager Scott Servais and pitcher Marco Gonzales accused the Angels of using an opener in order to throw at Mariners hitters early in Sunday’s game. Servais said the tactic was “obvious” and appeared to indirectly call out interim manager Phil Nevin over what happened.
Mariners, Angels get into major brawl, eight ejected

A lengthy bench-clearing brawl resulted in the ejections of six players and both managers in the second inning of the Los Angeles Angels’ 2-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. Three of the first four hitters in the Mariners’ lineup were ejected, while three Angels pitchers were tossed...
Watch: Raisel Iglesias has dugout meltdown after Angels-Mariners fight

Just when you thought the fireworks between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners was over, Raisel Iglesias went out and topped nearly everyone. The Angels closer extended the shenanigans going on during the top of the second inning of Sunday’s game between the teams. First, Iglesias came out of the dugout and was seen yelling and motioning towards the Mariners. His ex-Reds teammate, Jesse Winker, responded from Seattle’s side. Then Iglesias was restrained by a bunch of Angels teammates.
