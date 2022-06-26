ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels' Andrew Wantz: Ejected Sunday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Wantz was ejected during the second inning of Sunday's game against the Mariners after hitting Jesse Winker with...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Sports Chicago

Wild Angels-Mariners brawl leads to eight ejections

Things got physical between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners on Sunday. In the top of the second inning, Angels opener Andrew Wantz hit Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker on the backside with a first-pitch fastball. Winker, who was visibly upset about the hit-by-pitch, had some words with Angels catcher...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Spun

Look: Huge Brawl During Angels vs. Mariners Game Sunday

Tensioned boiled into a benches-clearing melee early in Sunday's game between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels. Angels righty Andrew Wantz began the second inning by hitting Jesse Winker on the first pitch. Given the placement and the weekend's prior events, the Mariners outfielder clearly thought the backside plunking was intentional.
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Jesse Winker apologizes for 1 aspect of brawl with Angels

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker was at the center of an on-field brawl with the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. He is not sorry for any of it, with one exception. Winker spoke to the media after Sunday’s game and gave his take on what took place in the second inning, which saw him ejected after being hit by a pitch. Winker said he was sorry for flipping off the fans, but nothing else.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Melee mayhem: Big brawl, 8 ejected, Angels top Mariners 2-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A lengthy bench-clearing brawl resulted in the ejections of six players and both managers in the second inning of the Los Angeles Angels' 2-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. Three of the first four hitters in the Mariners' lineup were ejected, while three...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Monte Harrison in Angels' Sunday lineup

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Monte Harrison is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Harrison is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Mariners starter Marco Gonzales. In 11 plate appearances last season with Miami, Harrison had a .200 batting average with...
SEATTLE, WA
