Philadelphia, PA

Phillies' Zach Eflin: Knee remains bothersome

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Eflin is having his right knee evaluated after Saturday's game against the Padres, Matt Gelb of...

www.cbssports.com

Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers star sends blunt message to Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman’s emotional reunion with his former fans in Atlanta appears to have rubbed at least one Los Angeles Dodger the wrong way. Freeman left the Braves after 12 seasons to join the Dodgers, and the weekend series marked his first games in Atlanta since departing. Freeman was clearly emotional and did not hide how mixed his feelings were to be playing against the Braves in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Padres’ Blake Snell reacts to breaking Phillies star Bryce Harper’s thumb, on-field altercation

San Diego Padres lefty Blake Snell hit Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper in the left hand on Saturday night, breaking his thumb and drawing a heated reaction from the Phillies stud. Snell and Harper exchanged words on the field before the Phillies star cooled down and seemed to admit he knew the hit-by-pitch wasn’t on […] The post Padres’ Blake Snell reacts to breaking Phillies star Bryce Harper’s thumb, on-field altercation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Phillies' Matt Vierling absent Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Vierling started the past three games, but he's yielding right field to Odubel Herrera while Mickey Moniak enters the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Bryce Harper ‘Excited’ For Trea Turner’s Free Agency

Trea Turner and Bryce Harper were teammates on the Washington Nationals from 2015-2018, when both looked like key building blocks for the organization. However, after the 2018 season, Harper signed with the Philadelphia Phillies as a free agent, and during the 2021 season, the Nationals traded Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Phillies’ Bryce Harper exits game after HBP

The month of June began with news that Phillies’ second baseman Jean Segura was going onto the Injured List with a broken finger. Now, as we enter the final week of June, it appears that the already wounded Bryce Harper will likely join Segura after getting hit in the left thumb on Saturday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Zach Eflin: Eyeing short IL stint

Eflin (knee), who was placed on the injured list Tuesday, said he's hopeful that he'll be ready to rejoin the Phillies' active roster in the minimum 15 days, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. When speaking about his injury, Eflin noted that he's dealing with bruising under his right kneepad. Eflin...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Returning to full swings

Tatis (wrist) "came out happy" from Tuesday's doctor appointment and is expected to be swinging a bat at full speed within the next two weeks, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The 23-year-old was limited to swinging at about 40 percent intensity as of last week, but he...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Luke Voit: Steps out of lineup

Voit is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies. Voit started the past two games after missing one contest due to hamstring soreness, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Jorge Alfaro will rest his legs as the designated hitter while Austin Nola starts behind the plate.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: Already hitting in cage

France (forearm) is already hitting in the batting cage, and manager Scott Servais remains hopeful the star infielder only spends the minimum 10 days on the injured list, the Associated Press reports. This news would naturally be highly encouraging under any circumstance, but particularly in the wake of several Mariners...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Zach Eflin: Hits injured list with bruised knee

Eflin (knee) was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday. Eflin's 2021 campaign ended prematurely due to knee troubles, and they popped up again during his mid-June start against the Nationals. While he was able to make his next start, which came Saturday against San Diego, the issue remains a worry, so he'll skip at least his next two turns in the rotation. He'll be eligible to return July 11, as the transaction has been backdated to Sunday, but it's not yet clear if a minimum-length stay is on the table. Bailey Falter is likely the top candidate to take his place in the rotation, as he's made three spot starts already this year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Braves' Kenley Jansen: Team hopeful for brief IL stint

Jansen will still be able to throw bullpen sessions even after landing on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to an irregular heartbeat, leaving Atlanta optimistic that he'll be ready to return around the minimum amount of time, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Jansen was first diagnosed with...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Remains on track

Haniger (ankle) remains on track for a return sometime around the All-Star break, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. The oft-injured outfielder made it through just nine games this season before hitting the injured list with a high ankle sprain in late April, an injury which was bad enough to send him to the 60-day injured list. He's been doing baseball activities since early June, however, and has continued making progress. He's advanced to light jogging in recent days and played catch on the field Monday.
SEATTLE, WA

