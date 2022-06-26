Phillies' Zach Eflin: Knee remains bothersome

Eflin (knee) was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday. Eflin's 2021 campaign ended prematurely due to knee troubles, and they popped up again during his mid-June start against the Nationals. While he was able to make his next start, which came Saturday against San Diego, the issue remains a worry, so he'll skip at least his next two turns in the rotation. He'll be eligible to return July 11, as the transaction has been backdated to Sunday, but it's not yet clear if a minimum-length stay is on the table. Bailey Falter is likely the top candidate to take his place in the rotation, as he's made three spot starts already this year.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO