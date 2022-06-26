ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Thousands attend Sneaker Con at Georgia Convention Center this weekend

By Miles Montgomery
CBS 46
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) - Large crowds of sneaker enthusiasts gathered at the Georgia International Convention Center for the annual Sneaker Con this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, officials expected between 6,000-8,000 people attended and made...

www.cbs46.com

Comments / 4

Related
CBS 46

Look Up Atlanta: A city of many water attractions

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - From amusement parks to the city’s most recognizable landmarks, Atlanta has really become a sightseer’s dream. In downtown Atlanta, Centennial Olympic Park’s Fountain of Rings Plaza has become the perfect spot for kids and families to splash around. The fountain has even been...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

6 lobster rolls you’ll love in Atlanta

For being so far from the ocean, Atlantans love their seafood. When the season permits, we flock toward the New England staple, the lobster roll. And why not? Sweet, fleshy lobster piled onto a toasted top-split bun. Sounds like heaven. As for what makes up the rest of that sandwich you’re about to inhale is a bit of a debate. Mayo vs. butter; how much spice and what part of the lobster you use all come into play when building a lobster roll.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
City
College Park, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

Marietta native Heidi Brewer named flight director at NASA

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Marietta native Heidi Brewer has been named a 2022 NASA flight director. Brewer graduated from Georgia Tech in Atlanta with a Bachelor of Science degree in aerospace engineering in 2005, and holds a Master of Science degree in aeronautical science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida.
mommypoppins.com

Free Atlanta Summer Concerts: Best Outdoor Music Festivals for Families

When we parents need an activity that is fun, free, and easy, a summer concert is music to our ears. Atlanta is full of these free summer concerts and music festivals —families pack up a few tailgate chairs, blankets, snacks and drinks, and head to a nearby greenspace to hear live music and let kids run loose. We've rounded up the best outdoor summer concerts and music festivals all over Atlanta, from Duluth to intown and everywhere else in between. And the best part? Every Atlanta event on our list is FREE. The second best part? Most of these summer concerts happen after the sun goes down so families won't be sweating to the oldies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Atlanta#Auction
AL.com

Capstone Building breaks ground on $35.4 million Atlanta project

Birmingham’s Capstone Building Corp. has begun work on a $35.4 million residential project in Atlanta’s historic Sweet Auburn district. McAuley Station will be a 163,905-square-foot mixed-income residential project, with 170 affordable apartments. From developer Pennrose, in partnership with Saint Joseph’s Health System, Inc. (Mercy Care), the project will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSOC Charlotte

Ludacris’ manager Chaka Zulu among 3 shot in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Disturbing Tha Peace co-founder Chaka Zulu, rapper Ludacris’ longtime manager, is recovering from injuries after he and two other people were shot in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood, authorities said. One of the victims died, police said. According to WSB-TV, the triple shooting occurred early Monday in...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Fayetteville restaurant uses robot during labor shortage

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - At a time when good workers are hard to find in the restaurant business, there is a recipe for success. Jeremy Caro is general manager of Dua Vietnamese in Fayetteville and has come up with a unique way to deal with the labor shortage. He found...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
californiaexaminer.net

Rising Rapper King Von Dead at 26 After Shooting in Atlanta

Early Friday morning, King Von, a Chicago rapper who had previously relocated to Atlanta, was gunned down in his hometown. After an altercation broke out on Trinity Avenue between two parties, police say two shots were fired. He was 26 years old. According to the Atlanta Police Department, a warrant...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Auctions
WRBL News 3

JULY FOURTH: Local events to celebrate the holiday weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The 2022 fourth of July weekends starts on Friday, July 1, and ends on Monday, July 4. Here are a few local ways to celebrate the holiday. July 4th Independence Day Concert and Celebration (Phenix City, AL) Phenix City AmphitheaterMonday, July 4, at 5 p.m.“You don’t want to miss this awesome […]
COLUMBUS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Splash into summer with a trip to High Falls State Park

JACKSON, Ga. - With a cascading waterfall, a lake, and a swimming pool, it would be hard not to find a way to cool down this summer at High Falls State Park. Monday morning, we made the trip down to Monroe County and spent a little time exploring the 1,050-acre state park, which is named for the tallest cascading waterfall south of Atlanta. The falls provide an incredibly relaxing and scenic spot (check out our social media pages for proof!), but High Falls State Park is also home to some action-packed adventure opportunities, including boating and fishing, hiking trails, miniature golf, and geocaching. Park staffers say fishing is particularly popular in the park’s lake, which is known for its hybrid and white bass.
JACKSON, GA
CBS 46

National Sunglasses Day! Tips to protect your eyes

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s National Sunglasses Day! A day to remind ourselves of the importance of protecting our eyes from the sun. Just as the sun’s rays can burn your skin, they can also harm unprotected eyes. MyEyeDr Chief Medical Officer Dr. Artis Beatty stopped by to share some helpful tips about keeping your eyes healthy this time of year.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Coca-Cola heir’s long-abandoned mansion to become a senior living community

Once the height of Atlanta society, then a head-turning zoo exhibit and magic emporium, mental health hospital, a dilapidated ruin, and, most recently, a movie and television set, the Briarcliff Mansion will soon start its next chapter. This time, the historic 1922 home of Coca-Cola heir Asa Candler, Jr. will be transformed into a senior […] The post Coca-Cola heir’s long-abandoned mansion to become a senior living community appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Delta pilots to picket in Atlanta, cities across the U.S.

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Delta Air Lines pilots nationwide will picket for better pay, protections, and scheduling on Thursday. Union officials say pilot wages haven’t increased since 2016. According to Delta, contract negotiations began earlier this year after discussions were halted for two years during the pandemic.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy