SCOTUS Roe V. Wade decision will impact Western Treasure Valley within 30 days

By LESLIE THOMPSON Argus Observer
 2 days ago
WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — What does the U.S. Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision overturning of the Roe V. Wade case on Friday mean for the Western Treasure Valley? The court’s decision sends abortion rights back to states. In 26 states there are trigger laws that will take effect in the next month....

