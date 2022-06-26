ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to safely light fireworks during a drought

By Alicia Naspretto
 2 days ago

It wouldn't feel like the Fourth of July without fireworks, but as Central Texas continues to face hot dry weather, some counties are now banning certain fireworks to help keep everyone safe.

"We already have pulled all of the stick rockets and missiles off the shelf," owner of American Fireworks Chester Davis told 25 News . "We did that before any county did any disaster declarations."

Davis owns numerous firework shops across Central Texas. He's worked in the business for five decades and this isn't the first time there's been a drought. He's hopeful a change in weather will ease people's minds as we get closer to the holiday.

"If we get the rain that we're expecting to get and it cools off these temperatures, puts some moisture on the ground, then I think the buying aspect of it is they will relax a little bit and buy a little bit more," Davis said.

He also said fireworks are designed in a way that is safe if used correctly.

"Before it hits the ground, it's already burned out," he said. "It brings no ashes or fire back to the earth."

If you do plan to celebrate the holiday with fireworks, there are a few safety tips to keep in mind. That includes always having water nearby, making sure you're reading packages thoroughly, and knowing where you're going to be setting them off.

Davis also said it's really important to have a "designated shooter" during celebrations.

"Just like you have a designated driver," he said. "You want to have someone that's the pyrotechnician, the person who is going to light the fireworks."

