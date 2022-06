Have you ever wondered what the sweet spot between hearing the kids shout, “Super fun car games…yay!” and repeatedly asking, “Are we there yet?” is? Turns out, it’s two hours. So if a summer vacation plan is what you’re after, we’ve got more than a few ideas for weekend trips from Seattle that take two hours or less to get to. Whether you want to drive or hop on a plane, these seven great family escapes will keep you and the kids playing whenever you visit. Read on to make your plan!

1 DAY AGO