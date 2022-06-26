Police searching for man who exposed himself

CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are on the hunt for a man who reportedly exposed himself along a roadway on Monday.

PSP says they received a report of an unknown white male who was exposing himself along Lime Road in Chapman Township between 5:30 and 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 20.

According to law enforcement, the unknown male exposed himself to two victims, a 9-year-old and an 11-year-old boy.

State troopers say the unknown man fled the scene in a green or blue Honda van.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.

