Report: Bradley Beal 'very likely' to opt out of contract, sign new deal with Wizards

By Mike Santa Barbara
 2 days ago
Jan 25, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) looks on from the court against the LA Clippers during the first half at Capital One Arena. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal was a hot name among the rumor mills at this year's NBA trade deadline and again as the offseason began.

During the offseason, Beal has voiced his desire to stay with the Wizards, but rumors he's heading elsewhere have persisted. However, a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski seems to close the door on Beal playing anywhere else but Washington in 2022-23.

Wojnarowski says it's likely Beal will stay with the Wizards, declining the player option in the final year of his current deal, which would've paid him $36.4 million in 2022-23, before signing a new five-year max contract with Washington.

"It's very likely he opts out of the final year of his contract and then negotiates that new five-year, $245 million-plus extension to stay with the Wizards," Wojnarowski said. "He's been very consistent that that's what he's wanted to do. Washington is planning for it. They're out trying to find a veteran point guard right now."

Beal was limited to 40 games in 2021-22 after undergoing season-ending wrist surgery in February.

Before the injury, Beal averaged 23.2 points, 6.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game for the Wizards.

In 2020-21, Beal earned All-NBA honors and his third-career All-Star nod, averaging 31.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 60 games.

Drafted No. 3 overall by the Wizards in 2012, Beal has spent his entire 10-year NBA career in Washington.

