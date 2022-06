ORONO – The University of Maine Facilities Master Plan is nearly underway, with final preparations being done to the softball complex. The fencing around the field has been taken down, and temporary chain link fencing has been put in place. Maine’s new facility will have turf in both the infield and outfield, as well as lights. Currently, softball’s home opener is late in the season because of the early spring weather in Maine, but with the new facility that is all going to change.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO