Citizen Issue Reported: Tree Issue – Sun, 26 Jun 2022 14:17:13 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Tue, 28 Jun 2022 18:24:09 -0400: Broken Curb or Sidewalk at Address: 106-124 W Sycamore Ave Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. This retaining wall along the sidewalk on West Sycamore Avenue, next to the WFE school has been broken and dismantled for a very long time, well over a year or two. The cones have become permanent and this detracts from the property values of the residents on W Sycamore Avenue. Is there a plan in pace for this wall to be fixed? If it is WCPSS’ responsibility, has the Town pushed the School System to address the eye sore? We need the Town to help us get this taken care of, its been far too long.

