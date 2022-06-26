ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngsville, NC

Larry Hawkins Gene – Obituary

By News Hound
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry Gene Hawkins, 73, of Youngsville passed away Friday, June 24, 2022. He was born February 25, 1949 in Wake County son of the late Roy...

Stephen Frary Ward – Obituary

Stephen Ward Frary, age 68 of Youngsville, NC passed away at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill on Monday June 27, 2022. Born on May 6, 1954 in Columbus, Ohio Steve was the son of William K. and Sue A. (Gross) Frary Jr. Stephen graduated from Mt. Vernon High School and he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Design from Miami University (Ohio) in 1976 and his Master’s degree in Architecture in 1978 from North Carolina State University. After receiving his Master’s degree, Steve and Debbie moved to Big Stone Gap, Virginia where Steve began working for the Southwest Virginia Housing Coalition. He also worked for an Architectural Engineering firm in Kingsport, Tennessee. In 1998 Steve and Debbie moved to North Carolina so Steve could attend the Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest. In 2003 Steve received a Master’s of Divinity degree from SEBTS and he began working for the Seminary where he remained until his retirement in 2019. Steve was a member of the Grace Reformed Baptist Church in Rocky Mount.
YOUNGSVILLE, NC
Nicholas Sciarabba Wayne – Obituary

Nicholas Wayne Sciarabba, 60, of Wake Forest passed away on Monday morning, June 27, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Washington, DC a son of Vincent Sciarabba and the late Sylvia McGuire Sciarabba. He grew up in Swansboro, NC and spent a lot of time on the beaches of the NC coast.
WAKE FOREST, NC
Noah Nickodemus John – Obituary

Noah John Nickodemus was born on June 14, 1996. He was a lifelong resident of Wake Forest, North Carolina. He graduated from Wakefield High school in 2015. Although Noah battled Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and was restricted to a wheelchair the last 10 years of his life, he traveled extensively throughout the East Coast of the United States, Europe, and Japan. Noah loved playing video games, traveling and exploring new places, designing and building, gardening, fishing, playing with his dogs Cooper, Brie, and GW, and spending time with his friends and family. Noah had a great sense of humor, was quick witted, and always engaging. He was a bright and shining star in an otherwise dark world. He will be truly missed by all those that knew him. Noah has been released from the bounds of his earthly body and taken home to heaven where he will be truly free to walk with the Lord. Noah was a member of All Saints Orthodox Church and a Knight of the Order of Saint Ignatius of Antioch. For friends and family of Noah there will be a Visitation at All Saints Orthodox Church, 520 Buck Jones Road, Raleigh, North Carolina at 11:00 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon. A light lunch will be served at 1:00 – 1:45, followed by a grave side Internment Service at 3:00 at Pine Forest Memorial Gardens, 770 Stadium Drive, Wake Forest, North Carolina.
WAKE FOREST, NC
Shirley Winstead Thelma – Obituary

Shirley Thelma Winstead, aka “Wild Woman”, 88, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022. She was born in Wake County to the late Paul and Rosa Winstead. She was known for loving her children, grandchildren, music, dancing, playing bingo and watching Steve Harvey. A graveside service will be held...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Wake County, NC
Youngsville, NC
Citizen Issue Reported: Tree Issue – Mon, 27 Jun 2022 13:25:40 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 27 Jun 2022 13:25:40 -0400: Tree Issue at Address: 3709 Song Sparrow Dr Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. The tree in our front yard is has multiple issues and we want it removed. It is lifting our sidewalk and the driveway, it is rapping around key lines and wires to the right of our driveway and could cause us way more damage and cost, it has been causing damage to our cars as well. We had a tree service come out and assess the roots and tree and their recommendation is we remove it as soon as possible.
WAKE FOREST, NC
Citizen Issue Reported: Broken Curb or Sidewalk – Tue, 28 Jun 2022 18:24:09 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Tue, 28 Jun 2022 18:24:09 -0400: Broken Curb or Sidewalk at Address: 106-124 W Sycamore Ave Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. This retaining wall along the sidewalk on West Sycamore Avenue, next to the WFE school has been broken and dismantled for a very long time, well over a year or two. The cones have become permanent and this detracts from the property values of the residents on W Sycamore Avenue. Is there a plan in pace for this wall to be fixed? If it is WCPSS’ responsibility, has the Town pushed the School System to address the eye sore? We need the Town to help us get this taken care of, its been far too long.
WAKE FOREST, NC
Citizen Issue Reported: Stormwater – Tue, 28 Jun 2022 21:23:34 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Tue, 28 Jun 2022 21:23:34 -0400: Stormwater at Address: 213 Pine Ridge Ct Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Rainwater pours over retaining wall behind townhomes into my yard. Rainwater was never an issue before townhomes built. Retaining wall was built for townhomes. In towm meetings prior to construction, homeowners in Pineview were told stormwater would be collected and managed to retention and would not impact our property.
WAKE FOREST, NC

