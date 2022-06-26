Larry Hawkins Gene – Obituary

Noah John Nickodemus was born on June 14, 1996. He was a lifelong resident of Wake Forest, North Carolina. He graduated from Wakefield High school in 2015. Although Noah battled Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and was restricted to a wheelchair the last 10 years of his life, he traveled extensively throughout the East Coast of the United States, Europe, and Japan. Noah loved playing video games, traveling and exploring new places, designing and building, gardening, fishing, playing with his dogs Cooper, Brie, and GW, and spending time with his friends and family. Noah had a great sense of humor, was quick witted, and always engaging. He was a bright and shining star in an otherwise dark world. He will be truly missed by all those that knew him. Noah has been released from the bounds of his earthly body and taken home to heaven where he will be truly free to walk with the Lord. Noah was a member of All Saints Orthodox Church and a Knight of the Order of Saint Ignatius of Antioch. For friends and family of Noah there will be a Visitation at All Saints Orthodox Church, 520 Buck Jones Road, Raleigh, North Carolina at 11:00 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon. A light lunch will be served at 1:00 – 1:45, followed by a grave side Internment Service at 3:00 at Pine Forest Memorial Gardens, 770 Stadium Drive, Wake Forest, North Carolina.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO