Billie Joe Armstrong Tells British Crowd He’s ‘Renouncing’ U.S. Citizenship After Roe Repeal

By Daniel Kreps
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreen Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong told a British crowd that he’s “renouncing” his American citizenship following the Supreme Court’s decision to repeal Roe v. Wade. Performing live at London Stadium on the...

Billie Joe Armstrong
#U S Citizenship#Roe V Wade#American Citizenship#British#The Supreme Court#Court
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli's Bold Statement About The Recent SCOTUS Rulings

The Supreme Court of the United States has ruled on two important and divisive issues over the past two days, abortion and gun control, and celebrities and lawmakers alike are chiming in with their thoughts on social media. On Thursday, June 23, SCOTUS "struck down" a New York state law that required citizens to have "proper cause to carry a handgun," loosening the regulations for who can obtain a concealed carry permit (via USA Today). This decision was especially disappointing for lawmakers like Governor Kathy Hochul, who is working toward more gun control in New York in the wake of the recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas (via USA Today).
Fox News

Maxine Waters reacts to Dobbs ruling: 'The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them'

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., pledged to defy and protest the Supreme Court following its decision Friday overturning Roe v. Wade. "You ain't seen nothing yet," Waters said from the steps of the court. "Women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try and stop us. The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies. And if they think black women are intimidated or afraid, they got another thought coming."
Daily Mail

Let the countdown begin! President Biden's granddaughter Naomi shares behind-the-scenes photo of her White House wedding preparations 150 days before she and Peter Neal tie the knot

Naomi Biden is just 150 days away from her White House wedding. The bride-to-be and her fiancé, Peter Neal, are slated to tie the knot in Washington, D.C. on November 19. Their reception will be hosted by her paternal grandparents, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, at the historic residence.
OK! Magazine

Paul Walker's Daughter Reveals She Ended A Pregnancy In 2020 As Celebrities Protest The Overturning Of Roe V. Wade

As celebrities flood social media with protests against the Supreme Court's shocking decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, is sharing her own story with the world. "Today marks a huge setback in history — a profound injustice to women across the United States," she wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 24. "There are countless women who have struggled with making the decision to have an abortion.""I too have battled with the choice but in 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, I sought an abortion," she explained, calling it a "very private and...
E! News

Pink Has a Scathing Message for Her Fans Who Support Supreme Court's Abortion Ruling

Watch: Pink is Honored With Icon Award at the 2021 BBMAs. Pink wants no fans who support the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. On June 25, a day after SCOTUS voted 5-4 to reverse the landmark 1973 ruling that established women's constitutional right to abortion in the United States, the pop star issued a scathing statement on Twitter, which went viral.
extratv

Actor Ryan Grantham, Who Killed His Mom, Planned to Kill Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

Ryan Grantham, the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” actor who killed his own mother, was reportedly also plotting to kill Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. CBC reports that after Grantham shot his mother Barbara Anne Waite at their Squamish, British Columbia, home in 2020, he packed his car with guns, ammunition, 12 Molotov cocktails, camping gear, and directions to Trudeau’s Rideau Cottage home in Ottawa.
Hello Magazine

The Queen reveals changes to her reign amid ill health – all the details

In a new statement from Buckingham Palace, the Queen has given an insight into how she’ll manage the demands of her busy role going forward. Her Majesty, 96, was unable to attend several of the events during the Platinum Jubilee weekend, after feeling discomfort during the Trooping The Colour ceremony, and as the celebrations came to a close, her Royal Highness released a statement outlining her future plans.
The Independent

AOC hits back at ‘heinous’ Marjorie Taylor Greene over claim that Roe protests were ‘insurrection’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez branded Marjorie Taylor Greene “heinous” after the Republican claimed she “launched an insurrection” while addressing a group of Roe v Wade protesters outside the Supreme Court.“I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of Congress nor an attempt to overturn democracy,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “If one were a heinous enough person to do that, they’d likely seek a pardon for it too. But only one of us here has done that. And it ain’t me”I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of...
