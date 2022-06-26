Police investigate fatal shooting reported Sunday afternoon on Kansas City’s East Side

A man was fatally shot Sunday in Kansas City.

Police were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. on a shooting call in the 5200 block of East 29th Street, according to Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department .

Officers found Sterling Simpson, 26, lying on the ground unresponsive after being shot. Officers began lifesaving measures, but emergency medical crews pronounced Simpson dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information, Foreman said.

Sunday’s killing was the 75th this year in Kansas City , according to data tracked by The Star, which includes police shootings. At this time last year , the city had recorded 71 homicides.

Anyone with information can anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.