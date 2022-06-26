ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Warmer on Monday with evening storms

By Travis Michels
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26t6aV_0gMmIHZG00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Showers exit Sunday evening, then clouds will linger across Denver Sunday night. Lows will be just below average in the lower 50s with a light wind.

Monday brings in a warmer start to the week, but highs in the middle 80s are still a few degrees below average. Showers and storms are possible in the evening, pushing out to the Eastern Plains before sunset.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Cg4N_0gMmIHZG00

Tuesday is back to mostly sunny skies with highs reaching into the lower 90s. Wednesday has extra clouds but plenty of sunshine, keeping highs in the middle 90s. Winds can be a bit stronger on Wednesday afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies are here on Thursday with chances for late-day showers and storms. Highs hover around the 90-degree mark with a lighter wind.

What will the weather bring on July 4th weekend?

Friday rounds out the workweek with a mix of sun and clouds and late-day storm chances. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a stronger wind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gerpx_0gMmIHZG00

Clouds stick around for the weekend with small chances for showers. Highs on Saturday are mild in the middle 80s, but we are back to the 90-degree mark on Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

