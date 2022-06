A Guntersville resident was jailed last Thursday, on charges of Domestic Violence 1st Degree after his wife was shot in the face. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a ‘shots fired’ call on Hall Circle and arrived to find the victim on the front porch of the residence suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. Authorities said she was conscious and alert, as she was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where she remains in stable condition. The woman’s husband, identified as 31 year old Jes Paseur was present at the time of the shooting and was later taken into custody.

GUNTERSVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO