COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - As school districts prepare for the upcoming year, faculty and staff are busy educating parents on how they can promote literacy at home. The non-profit Save the Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are helping by partnering up to collect books for K-12 students. The new and gently used books will be used for Save the Children’s events and book nooks located around Marion County.

MARION COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO