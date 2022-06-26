ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

[CFF ’22] Short films showcase variety at Chattanooga Film Festival

By Nathaniel Muir
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Along with all of the feature films, the Chattanooga Film Festival has six short film blocks that show off the creativity and range the fest offers. Short films are an important part of any film festival. They provide a break between all of the features while showcasing ideas that are not...

WDEF

What Can You Expect from Riverbend 2023?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Friends of the Festival is calling Riverbend 2022 a resounding success. The festival anticipated 15,000 attendees, and exceeded that goal on Saturday and Sunday. According to festival organizers, it’s not yet clear how much money the festival generated, but enough money was made to warrant another...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

TECH BYTE: Ray-Ban Glasses Go High Tech

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — It’s summertime. It’s hot out, and if you don’t have any already, you probably need sunglasses. Ray-Ban has made some smart glasses that make you look and feel smart. The company is showing off its first generation of smart glasses. This wearable...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
allongeorgia.com

Unique Treehouse Experience Close to Home

This summer with rising gas prices, rental prices and food prices, many people are looking for a unique experience closer to home. Michael Hicks and his wife, Teah, own a company that makes unique spaces in unique destinations for one of a kind experiences for their guests. The couple’s latest...
DADE COUNTY, GA
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Entertainment
eastridgenewsonline.com

Buddy’s bar-b-q Now Open on Mondays in Jordan Crossing

Buddy’s bar-b-q is now open on Mondays at 619 Camp Jordan Parkway. The Sunday thru Thursday hours are 10:30 am until 9:00 pm, Friday and Saturday hours are 10:30 am until 10:00 pm. “Due to the challenges of last year, we had to adjust our hours of operations. We...
EAST RIDGE, TN
wutc.org

Meet The Couple Reviving Business On Dalton’s Block 79

Five years ago, Viviana and Carlos Ramirez opened a boutique on East Morris Street in Dalton. Then, many of the buildings around them were empty - and over time, they started to buy and renovate them. Today, Carlos and Viviana own or co-own several businesses on East Morris Street between...
DALTON, GA
WDEF

South Chickamauga Greenway is officially open after nearly three decades

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)-After nearly 3 decades the South Chickamauga Greenway is finally open. Trust for Public Land partnered with the City of Chattanooga to create the South Chickamauga Creek Greenway,. It stretches from the Tennessee River near Chattanooga State to Camp Jordan,. It offers: walking, running, biking, even paddling from...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

2022 Fireworks shows in our area

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Two years ago we had the pandemic, then last year we had a fireworks shortage. But this year, it looks like just about all of the Fireworks shows are back. SATURDAY JUNE 25. New Salem, GA. Rainsville Freedom Fest. FRIDAY JULY 1. Chattanooga Lookouts. Ten Mile,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Civil War Streets: Major General George Henry Thomas a.k.a. “The Rock of Chickamauga”. – By Mark Pearson

Continuing on up 10th Avenue, the next street is Thomas, as in Major General George Henry Thomas, also called “The Rock of Chickamauga.” George Thomas was born in Southampton, Virginia on July 31, 1816, and graduated West Point in 1836. He taught there in 1854 and many of the cadets that were students went on to be generals in the Confederate army, such as Jeb Stewart and John Bell Hood. Being from Virginia, he and Robert E. Lee were close friends and, as a result, for many years and at many times his loyalty to the union was being questioned by many of his peers. He married a woman from the north and as a result later when he would send money to his sisters, they would refuse to take it because they claimed that they didn’t have a brother. He also fought in the Mexican War, as did many of his contemporary’s, but stayed in the army and was posted in the west.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
US News and World Report

Chattanooga Homeless Hospice Center Opens Cancer Home

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Welcome Home of Chattanooga, a nonprofit organization that provides hospice care to the homeless, has opened a cancer respite home to provide shelter to homeless people receiving cancer treatment. “We recognized that we were caring for people who were dying very young of cancer because...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Chattanooga Area Food Bank aims to expand its footprint into Dalton

DALTON, Ga. — The Chattanooga Area Food Bank is making a move that emphasizes the second word in its name. Whitfield County Director of Communications Mitch Talley says the organization is seeking to raise the remaining portino of matching funds required by a $2.35 million grant that will allow expansion of services in nine Northwest Georgia counties.
CNHI

Birth announcements for June 26

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:. • Max Amais, son of Jasmine Adame and Kevin Cortes of Chatsworth, June 6. • Kevin Andres, son of Latoya Bargo and Humberto Apodaca of Dalton, June 7. • Nikolas Abelardo, son of Patricia and Abelardo Aguilar of Dalton, June 8. • Israel...
DALTON, GA
mymix1041.com

Local News for Tuesday, June 28th

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. The Cleveland City Council met on Monday covering several items of business. City Manager Joe Fivas reported that the 17th and 20th Street sidewalk projects are nearing completion, and each will have a ribbon cutting sometime after July 11th. The Mosby Park project is moving quickly, and it is expected that the new playground will be completed by the end of summer. Also, there will be traffic impacts around the Mouse Creek Road and Paul Huff Parkway intersection starting in July as new masts for traffic lights are being installed. Additional turn lanes will also be installed moving into the fall as the project continues. The Fiscal Year 2023 budget was passed. It was also noted that the city offices will be closed on Monday, July 4th, in observance of Independence Day.
CLEVELAND, TN
wvlt.tv

Police: Chattanooga child hit by truck, hospitalized

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 9-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck in Chattanooga, according to officials from the Chattanooga Police Department. Officers responded to a call about a pedestrian being hit by a car on June 18, and an investigation detailed a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Parkridge Medical Center Recognized for Gastrointestinal Care

Parkridge Medical Center was recently recognized with the Gastrointestinal Care Excellence Award and Gastrointestinal Surgery Excellence Award by Healthgrades. The recognition highlights the successful clinical outcomes in colorectal surgeries, gallbladder removal, upper gastrointestinal surgery and treating bowel obstruction, gastrointestinal bleeds and pancreatitis at Parkridge Medical Center. “My colleagues at Parkridge...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wmot.org

Charges dropped for Black Tennessee man stunned by cop in traffic stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Black DoorDash driver no longer faces charges in a traffic stop for speeding in which a police officer shot him with a stun gun. The exchange involving Delane Gordon and Collegedale Officer Evan Driskill was largely made public by a video Gordon recorded on his cellphone, as he declined to leave his car and requested a police supervisor.
COLLEGEDALE, TN
