PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -“What we have here is a 14 time felony convict,” said Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons. 45-year old Roderick Randall now faces his most severe charges after a shooting Saturday at the Lion’s Motel in Pensacola. Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons says Randall and his 8-year old son were at the motel with his girlfriend. Her twin two year olds and her one year old were there too. Simmons says Randall left the room while his girlfriend was sleeping. They say he also left his gun in the closet.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO