Kip Moore is on Fire with a New Single and a New Tour

By jwills
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKip Moore is out with a new single called “Fire On Wheels.”. Talking about the new track, Kip says, “A lot of songs start with a very specific idea…a very specific concept, a specific title…this is one of those that...

Whiskey Riff

This Pop Punk Cover Of “Tennessee Whiskey” Just Works

I know I’m not the only 30-something country music fan that grew up listening to a little punk rock. I grew up on a steady dose of Alan Jackson, George Strait, Reba, Brooks and Dunn and the rest of the ’90s country greats, but there was a time when I got into bands like Blink 182, Green Day, New Found Glory, Taking Back Sunday etc… But no matter what kind of music you like, songs don’t necessarily have a “style.” […] The post This Pop Punk Cover Of “Tennessee Whiskey” Just Works first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Alison Krauss & Robert Plant Play Led Zeppelin’s “Rock And Roll” Live For The First Time

“Rock And Roll,” baby! You know it! Track two from Led Zeppelin’s classic fourth album. A drive-time radio staple. The first song that Zeppelin played at hundreds of shows from 1971 on. The first song that Zeppelin played when they reunited at Live Aid in 1985. The last song that Zeppelin played when they reunited again in London in 2007, which means it’s probably the last song that Zeppelin will ever play. Helped sell a whole lot of Cadillacs when it showed up in a TV commercial years ago. It’s a big one.
MUSIC
Variety

Todd Brodginski, Art Garfunkel’s Manager and Veteran Music Publicist, Dies at 54

Click here to read the full article. Todd Brodginski, manager of Art Garfunkel and a veteran music publicist with MSO and his own company, Reckoning, has died, reps for his family confirm to Variety. While no official cause of death has been cited, he is said to have died of natural causes. He was 54. A Pennsylvania native an Syracuse University graduate, in the early 1990s Brodginski was a big Black Crowes fan and researched who their PR firm was, according to Mitch Schneider, formerly a top executive at that company, Levine Schneider PR. They offered him an internship in 1991,...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Dave Stewart, Evanescence’s Amy Lee Release Cover of The Everly Brothers’ 1960 Hit “Love Hurts”

Dave Stewart and Amy Lee of Evanescence have recorded their own reimagined version of The Everly Brothers’ 1960 ballad “Love Hurts.”. The stirring rendition, accompanied by a black and white video, starts with Stewart nearly talking through the opening verses of the song as Lee joins in on To take a lot of pain, take a lot of pain / Love is like a cloud / Holds a lot of rain / Love hurts Ooh, ooh, love hurts, with both sharing a duet throughout the remainder of the song.
MUSIC
Kip Moore
CBS San Francisco

Toto on "Africa," and their band's four-decade ride

It's been 40 years since the song "Africa" unexpectedly became a worldwide sensation.It's gonna take a lot to drag me away from youThere's nothing that a hundred men or more could ever doI bless the rains down in AfricaGonna take some time to do the things we never hadToto, the band that gave "Africa" life, did not think they had a hit. They nearly left it off the album. Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz asked Steve Lukather, one of Toto's founding members, "Did you say that if 'Africa' is a hit, you'll run down Hollywood Boulevard naked?""I did say...
WORLD
stpetecatalyst.com

The Catalyst interview: Beach Boy Al Jardine

The legacy of the Beach Boys, as rich as it is, has not come without cost. For many years, there have been two camps, bitterly opposed unless a truce is called for some anniversary occasion or other. On the one side is singer Mike Love, who owns the name Beach Boys and is always performing those good ol’ surfin’ hits somewhere in the U.S.A.
MUSIC
Billboard

Eck Robertson, Whiny Fiddles and the Birth of Country Music Recording Sessions

When River House/Columbia Nashville released Luke Combs’ “The Kind of Love We Make” on June 17, the single employed a fierce lead vocal, two-part harmonies and around 10 different instruments, all apparent in their own clean, digital audio lane. The performance shows how far the country recording...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Angel Olsen Covers Lucinda Williams’ “Greenville”: Listen

Angel Olsen has shared a new cover of Lucinda Williams’ song from 1998’s Car Wheels on a Gravel Road, “Greenville.” The Amazon Original song includes vocals from Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy and was engineered by Kyle Thomas (aka King Tuff). Listen at Amazon and below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
MUSIC
Decider.com

‘Freakscene: The Story of Dinosaur Jr.’ Is Homespun History Of Famously Dysfunctional Band

There’s a thing that always goes around on social media, “What’s the loudest band you ever saw?” I never have to think about the answer. Dinosaur Jr. at Bunratty’s in Allston, May 1989. The band took forever to set up, supposedly because they were changing the batteries in their vast array of guitar effects pedals. When they finally started playing, the dense roar gushing from their amplifiers drowned out any and all melody or vocals, a gooey deluge not seen in Boston since the Great Molasses Flood of 1919. In between songs, piercing high-end feedback assaulted the eardrums like a scourge of mosquitoes barreling down your eustachian tubes. It left quite an impression.
ROCK MUSIC
Variety

Why Did T Bone Burnett Record a Song With Bob Dylan That Only One Person Can Own? To Disrupt the Art Market

Click here to read the full article. At a recent intimate listening session for a new Bob Dylan record, there was a last-minute mention from someone in the control room of L.A.’s Village Studios that attendees should have their phones off. It probably went without saying, but producer T Bone Burnett added a note of incidental gravity: “Yeah, if this gets out,” he laughed, “my life will be over.” You might hear that kind of hyperbole about not letting leaks get out at other listening sessions for new recordings, but it had a little more weight at this one. The record...
MUSIC
Loudwire

Three ’90s Alt-Rock Bands Unite to Cover ’80s Supergroup Traveling Wilburys

One of the more fun package tours of 2022 for '90s alt-rock fans has Barenaked Ladies hitting the road with Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket. And if getting all three bands on one bill isn't quite enough, imagine getting all three bands on one song. That's been happening, as Barenaked Ladies recently closed out their set forming a giant supergroup to cover one of the '80s most iconic supergroups.
ROCK MUSIC
SFGate

‘Retaliators’ Horror, Featuring Mötley Crue and Papa Roach, Sets Worldwide Release (EXCLUSIVE)

Horror-thriller “The Retaliators,” which features music from Mötley Crue and Papa Roach, has sold into CineLife and Trafalgar Releasing for North America. The Better Noise Films-produced movie will be released in the U.S. and Canada by CineLife Entertainment, and via Trafalgar Releasing for the rest of the world. A worldwide theatrical release is planned for Sept. 14.
MOVIES
NME

Oli Sykes launches new alt night GREEBO at his Sheffield venue, Church

Oli Sykes has launched a new alt club night called ‘GREEBO’ at his Sheffield venue, Church, Temple of Fun. The night will launch on July 9 and will feature a line up curated by Sykes. A press release explained: “With a line up completely curated by him showcasing some amazing artists, you can expect a night full of live music and DJ sets, including himself and Mat Nicholls, returning to the decks following their night in Malta last month.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Enter Virtual Reality

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators have entered the virtual reality world of their music with the Groove Science Studios-created platform, Soundscape VR (SVR). Through the SVR Magic Mirror Musical Metaverse, fans can immerse themselves in the 10 tracks of the band’s recent album, 4, inside a virtual concert world, where users can play around with customizable avatars and explore six different “worlds,” including “Twilight Thicket,” while listening to Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators’ music.
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

Jon Batiste Talks Writing a Prime Day Anthem and the Tupac CD He Wants in His Collection

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Somewhere inside a dressing room, Jon Batiste is sitting at a piano. The Grammy- and Oscar-winning artist plays a familiar melody, but then he gets an alert on his phone: Prime Day is coming up next month. Of course, this is all part of Batiste’s latest music video campaign for Amazon’s annual shopping event for scoring discounted gear, which runs from July 12 to 13 this year. If you haven’t seen it, get...
BEAUTY & FASHION

