Kip Moore is on Fire with a New Single and a New Tour

There’s a thing that always goes around on social media, “What’s the loudest band you ever saw?” I never have to think about the answer. Dinosaur Jr. at Bunratty’s in Allston, May 1989. The band took forever to set up, supposedly because they were changing the batteries in their vast array of guitar effects pedals. When they finally started playing, the dense roar gushing from their amplifiers drowned out any and all melody or vocals, a gooey deluge not seen in Boston since the Great Molasses Flood of 1919. In between songs, piercing high-end feedback assaulted the eardrums like a scourge of mosquitoes barreling down your eustachian tubes. It left quite an impression.

