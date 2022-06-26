ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abortion rights advocates worry about resource strain in potential influx of people seeking abortion care

By Jeremy J. Ford
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In Nevada, state law ensures abortions can be performed within the first 24 weeks of pregnancy, making it only one of a handful of states to still allow access to the procedure.

A representative of the Wild West Access Fund of Nevada said more and more people will be coming to Nevada to seek access to abortion.

Utah is one of the states that has immediately banned abortions, putting its trigger law into effect as soon as the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade Friday.

Wild West Access Fund Board President Macy Haverda said banned abortions in neighboring states will have a direct effect on Nevada.

“We here in Nevada may see people coming from out of state to access their care,” said Haverda. “We’ve seen people in the past coming from Texas in particular but other states as well. We definitely anticipate seeing the number of people who check the out-of-state button.”

She added that having more people rush in for abortion services will put a strain on our healthcare system.

“Now it will take longer to schedule an appointment, and with abortion, time is really of the essence.”

Steve Buckley
3d ago

curious how that works. it's still murder. overturning roe v wade only returned abortions back to the states. it doesn't outlaw abortion. states decide whether or not to allow access.

carrie sichley
3d ago

Treatment?? Oh you mean ripping arms and legs off the baby?? That treatment??.. you do that to an animal you get jail time…. You do that to a human baby you’re celebrated……

srich83
3d ago

you mean expect? its gonna happen. Nevada at least respects womens ability to make these choices for themselves.

