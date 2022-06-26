ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Harry Watling resigns as Hartford Athletic coach, Ray Reid to serve in interim

By Sean Barker
GreenwichTime
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A search for a head coach is underway for Hartford Athletic after the resignation of Harry Watling, who stepped down to attend to family matters in England, the club said in a statement Saturday. Technical Director Ray Reid...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GreenwichTime

Two Yale football games to air on ESPN networks

Yale football will make two appearances on national television on ESPN’s networks this fall, part of a slate the Ivy League announced this week. The six-game package includes the 138th playing of “The Game,” Yale’s visit to Harvard to end the season on Nov. 19. Which ESPN channel will air that game is to be determined.
NEW HAVEN, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut’s Youngest City – Who Knew?

… that the city of West Haven, incorporated in 1961, is Connecticut’s youngest city but one of the state’s oldest settlements. Settled in 1648, West Farms (now West Haven) was a part of the original New Haven Colony. In 1719, it became the separate parish of West Haven, and in 1822, after several failed attempts at incorporation, it joined with neighboring North Milford to become the town of Orange. In 1921, West Haven split from Orange to become a separate town, and was finally incorporated in 1961 as a city, making it the last city incorporated in the state. West Haven is perhaps best known as the home of Savin Rock Amusement Park, a popular late nineteenth century seaside resort that ran along the west side of New Haven Harbor and over the years evolved into a general amusement park. Savin Rock Amusement Park closed in the 1960s but remains a cultural icon in Connecticut memory.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Hot vs. cold lobster rolls: At CT eateries, warm and buttery reigns supreme

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut lobster roll lovers' preferences may be summed up in two words emblazoned on a T-shirt: "NO MAYO." Employees at Liv's Shack in Old Saybrook and Liv's Dockside in Clinton wear black T-shirts with the sentiment, designed with a graphic of a lobster and a stick of butter. The apparel reflects the restaurants' position that butter is best when it comes to lobster rolls, but the idea initially came about as Robert Marcarelli and other Liv's employees were serving the seafood sandwiches at farmers' markets.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Sports
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
State
Connecticut State
WTNH

Under the radar: Connecticut’s best hidden gems

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut, nestled between a slew of states across New England, is often overlooked. Though it may be small, the state is jam-packed with a variety of unique adventure spots. All you have to do is dig a little deeper. We’ve compiled a list of hidden gems waiting to be explored. Unique farms […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Hollywood Shines the Spotlight on Connecticut in ‘Code Name Banshee'

It’s got some of Hollywood’s hottest stars, Antonio Banderas, Jamie King and Tommy Flanagen and the backdrop for ‘Code Name Banshee’ is the State of Connecticut. “It was controlled chaos, I think it’s the best way to describe it,” Sarah Floroski Nielsen, Executive Director of Simsbury Main Street Partnership said.
SIMSBURY, CT
zip06.com

North Branford Town Manager Leaving for Plainville Post

North Branford Town Manager Michael Paulhus, shown here at the June 21 Town Council meeting, will leave his post of 9 years on August 5 in order to take on his new role as town manager for the Town of Plainville. Image Capture from Totoket TV/Facebook) After doing his part...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Reid
WTNH

Doctor discusses how to prevent, recognize Lyme disease

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Lyme disease is becoming more common each year with the warmer temperatures, longer summers, and humidity changes. Because of this, it is important to know the warning signs and symptoms of Lyme disease and to stay protected while being outdoors. Chief of Infectious Diseases at The Hospital of Central Connecticut and […]
LYME, CT
Eyewitness News

Elizabeth Park in Hartford is in full bloom

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s time to stop and smell the roses, especially if you are in Elizabeth Park. The roses are in full bloom, and park managers say they are seeing some of the biggest roses ever this year. The park has over 10,000 bushes. Elizabeth Park is...
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Grassroots Support Propels Chief Nomination

Two mothers of homicide victims praised his compassion. A former police chief praised his humility. A community organizer praised his authenticity. A young police officer praised his mentorship. A man he had once arrested praised him for always showing up, and for always caring. Those were just some of the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hartford Athletic#Carousel#Uconn#The Atlantic Division
newhavenarts.org

Caribbean Heritage Fest Dances Its Way Downtown

Top: A performer from the Braata Folk Singers. Bottom: Gammy Moses kicks off the eighth annual Caribbean Heritage Festival, the first on the Green in years. Lucy Gellman Photos. Drums sang out over the Upper New Haven Green, slow and steady until they suddenly stopped, and only their echo hung...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington town manager no longer has to live in town

NEWINGTON – The Charter Revision Commission completed its work in about four months, concluding, among other things, that the Town Manager does not have to live in Newington. The Commission reviewed this charge and 12 other possible amendments to the town’s governing code and recommendations were presented to the...
NEWINGTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Sports
GoLocalProv

Thirsty Beaver Announces Newest Rhode Island Location — See Where

The Thirsty Beaver empire continues to grow. The popular “hometown pub & grub” which originated in Cranston, is expanding into Westerly. Ed Brady — along with Jeff Quinlan and Victoria Millard — made the announcement Tuesday morning. “Our team at Dig In Dining & Entertainment is...
CRANSTON, RI
WTNH

2 in custody after Hartford credit union robbery

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are in custody following a robbery at a Hartford credit union on Wednesday, police said. According to the Hartford Police Department, the robbery occurred at Cencap Bank on Main Street. The investigation is ongoing. Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy