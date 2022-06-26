ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Look: Major Umpire Controversy At College World Series

By Andrew Holleran
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ole Miss is a couple of innings away from closing out the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. A controversial umpire ruling in the top of the sixth...

bestservedcold
17h ago

that’s baseball 101 - when a runner going to first is running with a foot in fair territory plunk him between the shoulder blades. he’s out and no baserunners advance. that’s why you see double lines the last 45’ gotta stay in you lane if a plays being made on you

4
Guest
1d ago

Correct call. Outside the running lane. Hit with the ball At this level they should know the rule

