ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jack White secret gig at Glastonbury 2022 review – an hour of face-melting rock delirium

By Keza MacDonald
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PSb8Z_0gMmGrP800

Is it even Glastonbury if Jack White doesn’t make an appearance somewhere? I’ve seen him duet sultrily with Alison Mosshart in the Dead Weather, he played here twice with the White Stripes and once with the Raconteurs, he’s guest-appeared on other people’s stages, and played his own eclectic solo sets to appreciative rockers. This year he turned up at the Park stage for a secret set – though, as ever, it was an open secret. By the time the soundcheck was emitting random blasts of synthesised organ in advance of his appearance – there was a statue on stage which may well have been of him, I wouldn’t be surprised – the massed crowds were so formidable that they had to close the area. Those who made it up the hill found that it was worth the trek, though. White delivered an hour of face-melting rock delirium with barely a break between songs.

When he runs on stage – blue hair, blue guitar, pale make-up – he roars straight into the fat opening notes of Taking Me Back, opener to this year’s album Fear of the Dawn. I wondered if the set would consist mostly of that record’s mildly deranged circus-rock but it encompasses killer songs from his entire career, and he has a lot of them. The next song is Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground from the White Stripes era, then it’s straight into Love Interruption, from 2012: “I want love to change my friends to enemies, show me how it’s all my fault.” The transitions are seamless, each song devolving into noise and wild guitar soloing from White before he breaks out the next huge riff. His guitar screams and crunches, the bass rattles ribcages, the drums thunder – for the first few songs the crowd seems almost stunned by the noise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WGUjY_0gMmGrP800



Mid-set Jack stops for just a moment to tell us that he’s about to play a song he wrote two and a half days ago (“I don’t remember the name of it”) which turns out be be a country-ish ballad about the frustration of loving someone, sung (relatively) softly over bluesy fingerpicking. But then it’s straight back into Hotel Yorba, also a White Stripes song, its fun bouncy rhythm getting the crowd yelling and jumping along. I Cut Like a Buffalo – the best Dead Weather song – comes in next with its stabby vocal and sick funky bassline. He just throws these songs out, embellishing them with an extended solo here, a wild breakdown there. When he plays songs from across his career like this, you really notice his vocal range, from shouty rock star to tremulous blues singer to southern drawl.

The crowd is with Jack White throughout, but the closing two songs send everyone into a kind of mad roiling frenzy. He breaks out the Raconteurs’ You Don’t Understand me towards the end, but it’s Steady As She Goes that properly rocks, the crowd screaming “Are you steady now” back at White at his invitation, a blistering new solo spliced into the middle. The closer is, of course, Seven Nation Army, a song that football crowds and drunk people in city centres at 3am should surely have ruined, but which is just too good. Thousands of people jump and sing along to that riff in unison and it infects the whole festival site; I hear it echoed for hours afterwards. We haven’t got many rock artists more prolific or professional.


Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Shazia Mirza: ‘When I was eight, my mother said, “You are ugly, and ugly girls can’t become actresses”’

B — orn in Birmingham, Mirza, 46, was a science teacher before becoming a standup comedian. She made her name touring her show The Kardashians Made Me Do It, followed by With Love from St Tropez. This year she performs Coconut, which was nominated for best standup tour at the Channel 4 NationalComedy awards, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, 3-28 August. Her podcast with John Kampfner is called Pale, Male and Stale, and her television work includes the BBC Two series Pilgrimage. She lives in London.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Glastonbury: Diana Ross fans defend singer after viewers complain set is ‘off-key’

Diana Ross fans have defended the singer after viewers criticised Ross’s vocals as “off-key” during her Glastonbury set.The music icon took the Pyramid stage on Sunday (26 June) in the festival’s legends slot, which has previously hosted Kylie Minogue, Dolly Parton, and Kenny Rogers.Ross attracted a huge crowd at Worthy Farm, with many viewers taking to Twitter to comment on the size of the crowd.“Can’t even see where it ends!” wrote one person. Another added: “LOOK AT THE CROWD FOR DIANA ROSS WOW!”Many people – both in attendance at Worthy Farm and watching the show at home – strongly...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack White
Person
Alison Mosshart
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
The Guardian

‘None of us knew we’d have babies when we bought our tickets!’ The joys of bringing your young child to Glastonbury

Billie Eilish became the youngest ever Glastonbury headliner when she played the festival on Friday night at the age of 20 – but she is certainly not the youngest attendee. After two years of Covid cancellations, many of this year’s festival-goers were joined by young children they didn’t necessarily expect to have with them when they bought their tickets. Here’s how some of them got on.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glastonbury#Delirium#The White Stripes#Love Interruption
PopSugar

Watch Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Show Off Her Moves in Her Best Dance Videos

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt go viral thanks to her expertly choreographed routine set to Doja Cat's "Vegas" from the "Elvis" soundtrack left you wanting to see more of the 16-year-old's dance moves, then you're in luck. Jolie-Pitt has been dancing at the Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles for quite some time. As a result, she's featured in a number of videos from the studio's many talented choreographers, including Hamilton Evans, Tobias Ellehammer, and James Combo Marino.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

The most magical moments from Lorde’s mystical Glastonbury set

There have been giant leaps forward taken all across Glastonbury 2022, but not many have been as powerful and meaningful as Lorde‘s debut appearance on the Pyramid Stage. Following on from when her electrifying ‘Melodrama’ album was showcased at Worthy Farm in 2017, tonight (June 26) the New Zealand vocalist and songwriter invited thousands of fans to play out their own dramas through her music – all while performing one of her biggest festival shows to date.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

Behind the Mysterious Death of Sam Cooke

In the 1950s and 1960s, if you wanted to get the party going, you put on Sam Cooke. Heck, even today, Cooke’s songs can be heard at many family barbecues, house-warming parties, and more. He’s a staple on soul radio and a signature American artist. But Cooke’s death...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Megan Thee Stallion at Glastonbury 2022: potential future headliner material

There’s a magnetism about the Houston Hot Girl’s performances: once you see one, you want to see them over and over again. In recent years, Megan Thee Stallion has become a rapper, whose speedy rise to the top filled with cocky lyrics and boisterous flows made her the trailblazer she’s always meant to be.
MUSIC
Deadline

“Dark Day”: Billie Eilish Slams Supreme Court Abortion Decision From Glastonbury Stage

Click here to read the full article. Billie Eilish spoke out strongly against the US Supreme Court decision to end the constitutional right to abortion from her position on stage at Glastonbury. The 20-year-old singer told the enormous crowd in front of the Pyramid Stage, “Today is a really, really dark day for women in the US. “I’m just going to say that because I can’t bear to think about it any longer.” She went on to dedicate her song about older men who abuse their position, “Your Power”, to everyone affected by the decision announced earlier on Friday. Eilish’s appearance at Glastonbury made...
CONGRESS & COURTS
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Song Lyrics: “Crimson and Clover” by Tommy James and The Shondells

By 1969, the psychedelic-pop group Tommy James and The Shondells already had a number of hits in their growing catalog, including their 1966 The Raindrops’ cover, “Hanky Panky,” and other Top 10 smashes like “I Think We’re Alone Now” released in 1967, hitting No. 1 20 years later with Tiffany’s cover, and the 1968 release “Mony Mony”—the live version by Billy Idol also topping the charts in 1987.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Naomi Campbell, 52, Shares Rare Photo With Daughter, 1, As They Enjoy A Walk In The Park: Photos

The iconic model Naomi Campbell shared an adorable photo of her and her baby daughter on June 12. In the sentimental Instagram post, she is seen holding hands with her offspring in casual attire while they took a stroll on a sunny day. “My Love, My heartbeat First Steps walking” she affectionately captioned, followed by three loving heart emojis. Looks like Naomi is a great mom!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Glastonbury – Friday highlights: From Billie Eilish attacking Supreme Court to Paul McCartney’s surprise gig

Day three of Glastonbury Festival is almost over, and there have been plenty of significant moments.Aged 20, Billie Eilish became the Worthy Farm festival’s youngest-ever solo headliner when she took to the Pyramid Stage. Check out the full TV schedule of live coverage here.Aside, from Eilish, today’s performers included Crowded House, Little Simz and Wolf Alice who made it to the UK after worrying fans by announcing their flight from LA had been cancelled.As we know, Glastonbury is not just about the music and Friday has seen plenty of big moments outside the artists’ stages.Scroll down for the highlights...
MUSIC
The Guardian

The Guardian

335K+
Followers
80K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy