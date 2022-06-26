ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Johnny Cash’s former home, complete with original turntable, lists for $1.8 million

By The Hollywood Reporter
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wMh7y_0gMmGAtF00
Former home of Johnny Cash hits market The former custom-built home of legendary singer Johnny Cash and his first wife hit the Ventura County, California, market for nearly $1.8 million in late June 2022. (Mark Corcoran/Douglas Elliman Realty)

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — The former custom-built home of legendary singer Johnny Cash and his first wife, Vivian, recently hit the Ventura County, California, market for nearly $1.8 million.

The listing is held by Adam McKaig and Melissa Borders of New York-based Douglas Elliman.

Cash had the ranch-style home built in 1961, complete with custom wood built-ins, a black toilet and ceilings “imbued with glitter,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 4,500-square-foot custom-built ranch house in Casitas Springs features five bedrooms, a swimming pool and a host of built-ins, including an original turntable installed on a kitchen wall, according to the listing.

According to public records, Cash bought the 6-acre property in the rural community about 80 miles from Los Angeles, and his ex-wife sold the home in the early 1970s following the couple’s 1966 divorce, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing Robert Hilburn’s “Johnny Cash: The Life.”

Cash later married country music royalty June Carter, and the couple lived on a lakefront estate outside Nashville, Tennessee, from 1968 until their 2003 deaths, the Journal reported.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, many of Cash’s original details have been preserved, including the glitter-infused painted ceilings, a curved brick fireplace in the family room, an intercom system and a wood-paneled studio where “The Man in Black” wrote songs.

Chip and JoAnn Hickman bought the Casitas Springs home in 2003 for about $739,000, Chip Hickman confirmed to the Journal, calling the property an “absolutely wonderful place to live and raise kids.”

“There are hills in the back to hike, to explore, and make tree forts,” he added, noting that the couple is downsizing post retirement.

According to Realtor.com, the median listing price for Ventura County in April was $869,000, representing an 11.4% increase from the year-earlier period, the Journal reported.

Former home of Johnny Cash hits market The former custom-built home of legendary singer Johnny Cash and his first wife hit the Ventura County, California, market for nearly $1.8 million in late June 2022. (Mark Corcoran/Douglas Elliman Realty)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Prime beachfront property seized in 1920s returned to family of original Black owners

Beachfront property that was seized by a California community in the 1920s then transferred to the state, has been returned to the descendants of the original owners. Bruce’s Beach in Manhattan Beach was purchased by Willa and Charles Bruce in 1912. It was the first West Coast resort for Black people when many resorts were segregated, The Associated Press reported.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

QAD’s Santa Barbara Campus Reportedly Sold to UCSB

The 29-acre former QAD campus — which stands atop a hillside bluff overlooking the 101 and the ocean between Montecito and Summerland — was reportedly sold for over $100 million to the University of California in a deal that was finalized last week, according to a deed filed with the county assessor’s office.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura County, CA
Business
State
California State
Ventura County, CA
Entertainment
County
Ventura County, CA
State
Tennessee State
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Local
California Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Fast Casual

Juice It Up opens in Santa Barbara County

Juice It Up has opened its first Santa Barbara County location in Santa Maria, California. Featuring the brand's fresh store design that includes striking architecture and a welcoming environment, the store is owned by first-time franchisee Boby Singh, who recently signed a nine-store development deal for Central and Northern California, according to a company press release.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Malibu: Best Places to Visit in Malibu, CA

The beautiful beach town of LA County (Malibu), California, is located just north of Santa Monica. It boasts 21 miles of scenic oceanfront property. The city's tourist attractions are able to take advantage of this combination of rugged topography and coastal appeal. Malibu has a lot to offer, from canyon...
MALIBU, CA
CBS News

Former home of Johnny Cash up for sale in Ventura County

The former home of legendary musician Johnny Cash, built in the early 1960s has been put on the market, located in the hills of Ventura County. Built in 1961 as "an escape from the raucous fame of his rock 'n roll lifestyle," as detailed by the listing's description, Cash's former home is listed at 4,500 sq. ft. on a 5.9a acre property, selling for $1.795 million.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Cash
nomadlawyer.org

Los Angeles: 7 Best Places to Visit in Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles is a sprawling city in Southern California that offers a wide range of attractions and activities year round. It is well-known internationally for its Hollywood film and entertainment industry. This place has attracted aspiring actors and actresses across the country for more than a century. LA is known...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

Power outage shuts down Malibu, forces businesses to close

Retail and restaurants businesses at Cross Creek Road were forced to close their doors due to a power outage. The outage also impacted traffic signals from Topanga Canyon to Malibu Canyon. According to the Dispatch Station, the outage occurred around 2:00 p.m. there is no estimated time of restoration. The Whole Foods at Civic Center […] The post Power outage shuts down Malibu, forces businesses to close appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Room#The Wall Street Journal#Casitas Sprin
spectrumnews1.com

Study says the clothes we wear affect the seafood we eat

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Nicolina Ranieri, a senior at California Lutheran University, sorts through her clothes in a dormitory laundry room. Ranieri pays careful attention to the labels and reads the tag on a green hoodie. “We’ve got 60% polyester and 40% cotton,” Ranieri said. After she...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Eater

Ventura County Is the Next Big Cannabis Consumption Lounge Hotspot

Though cannabis consumption for adults is legal in California, it can still be somewhat challenging to find a public business where imbibing is allowed. At the moment, only West Hollywood and Palm Springs offer businesses with proper state permitting for cannabis consumption — and now Ventura County (and specifically Ojai) could be close behind.
News Channel 3-12

Shark sighting advice comes out as more people hit the Central Coast waters

Shark sightings are becoming more frequent on the Central Coast with more people in the waters , more cameras in use and a growing shark population. One area where sightings have been common in the summer months has been in pockets of the Carpinteria coast. The post Shark sighting advice comes out as more people hit the Central Coast waters appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
spectrumnews1.com

LA developer convicted in Huizar bribery case

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A real estate developer is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 19 for paying a $500,000 bribe to then-Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar in order to “grease the wheels” for the approval of a downtown condominium project. Dae Yong “David” Lee, 57,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From Los Angeles

The epicentre of iconic landmarks and vibrant entertainment that California is famous for, Los Angeles is a mega-metropolis oozing culture, sunshine and Angelinos who know how to have a great time. Less than three hours driving from the Mexican border and the deserts of California, planning an itinerary to explore in and around Los Angeles is easy as there are so many choices.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [6-26-2022]

Let’s talk about your Sunday in L.A. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (June 26) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas on our radar. Whatever you decide on, hope you make it a good one. Things To Do...
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
22K+
Followers
75K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy