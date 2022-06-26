ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

‘Two sparks fire’: California couple in their 90s tie the knot

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GVTxp_0gMmG09E00
Tying the knot: A California couple in their 90s decided to get married last weekend. (Francis Dean/Corbis via Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California couple may be advanced in age but remain young at heart.

Carl Hammer, 97, and Reva Truitt, 95, got married last week at The Village at Heritage Park Senior Living Community in Sacramento, KCRA-TV reported.

“Love is love!” the facility for senior residents wrote in a Facebook post. “We are proud to say this couple calls The Village at Heritage Park their home.”

The couple met at the facility and began seeing one another, according to KCRA.

Both had been married for more than 70 years but are now widowed, the television station reported.

“It’s been bout five months that we’ve been dating,” Truitt told KCRA.

“We’re two doors apart,” Hammer told the television station. “And we both have back doors!”

Despite their age, Hammer and Truitt were able to rekindle feelings of love.

“That kiss!” The Village at Heritage Park Senior Living Community wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday, replaying a video taken by KCRA.

“It happens, when two sparks fire, you got a bonfire and that’s what we’ve got,” Hammer told the television station.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Where does the money from 4th of July fireworks stands go?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fireworks stands across the Sacramento region and other areas in California began selling “safe and sane” items Tuesday.   Sales for “safe and sane” fireworks end on Fourth of the July in permitted areas in the state, while certain areas of California ban all fireworks due to the threats of wildfires, according […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Shark attack in Monterey leads to Folsom couple becoming heroes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A married couple from Folsom spoke out about saving a swimmer from a shark attack. Paul Bandy, a Sacramento Police Department officer and his wife Amy, an oncology nurse, were paddleboarding mid-morning on Wednesday, June 22 at Lovers Point Beach in Monterey Bay when they heard a loud and distinct cry.
FOLSOM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Society
City
Sacramento, CA
SFist

Humpday Headlines: Wildfire Near Nevada City Grows to 769 Acres

A wildfire that began Tuesday afternoon in Nevada County, the Rices Fire, has grown to 769 acres as of this morning and is 0% contained. The fire, burning just to the northwest of Nevada City, began when flames from a burning building spread to nearby vegetation, and it is now threatening over 500 structures. [Associated Press]
NEVADA CITY, CA
ABC10

Garbage crew finds body at Yolo County dump

DIXON, Calif. — Dixon Police are investigating a report of a body found inside a garbage truck Tuesday. The Dixon Police Department says they were contacted by Davis Police on Tuesday about the case. According to Davis police, a waste disposal service reported finding a dead body in one of their garbage trucks while emptying the contents of it at a Yolo County trash dump.
DIXON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tie The Knot#Heritage Park#Kcra Tv#Cox Media Group
The Associated Press

Northern California wildfire threatens 500 buildings

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire that erupted in Northern California forced evacuations as it threatened about 500 homes and other buildings Tuesday, authorities said. The Rices Fire erupted at around 2 p.m. near the Yuba River in Nevada County and had spread to more than 500 acres (202 hectares) by nightfall, said Unit Chief Brian Estes of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
FOX40

Correctional center’s social visits suspended temporarily

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Rio Consumnes Correction Center’s social visits have been temporarily suspended by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, any scheduled visits planned Wednesday through Friday will be canceled due to a planned upgrade to the phone system used for visitation as well as calls made from outside […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Best counties to retire in California

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
lostcoastoutpost.com

California’s Change to Concealed Carry Permits Would Reduce Wide Variations Among Counties

Over the last decade, Orange County issued 65,171 permits to carry a concealed handgun and both Fresno and Sacramento counties issued more than 45,000. That’s according to data published online Monday by the California Department of Justice, but which has since been removed after reporters discovered that the open database included the names, home addresses and other personal information of more than 200,000 concealed carry permit holders in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

Michigan newlyweds celebrate on highway after limo goes up in smoke

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Burning love, indeed. A Michigan couple who had just tied the knot and were heading to their wedding reception had to stop when their limousine caught fire, WJBK-TV reported. Making the most of a bad situation, the wedding party celebrated on the side of an interstate while waiting for a new vehicle to take them to their reception.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
22K+
Followers
75K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy