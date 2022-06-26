ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Guess: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany reveal gender of second baby

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YR1ha_0gMmFTS100

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II and his wife now know the gender of baby No. 2.

Brittany Mahomes broke the news in a video on social media Sunday. It’s a boy.

“Take a guess @Patrick Mahomes,” Brittany Mahomes tweeted, embellishing the announcement with emojis displaying tears of joy. Patrick Mahomes retweeted his wife’s message with three blue heart emojis.

“Dude, I’m extremely excited,” Mahomes said at a news conference earlier this month. “Hopefully, we get a boy, but I’ll love him or her either way.”

The Mahomes couple announced a second baby in an announcement on May 29, according to KSHB.

Their first child, daughter Sterling Skye, was born on Feb. 20, 2021.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares Revealing Workout Photos

Alex Rodriguez isn't the only impressive athlete in his new relationship. The former MLB star turned NBA co-owner is dating fitness model Kathryne Padgett. The happy couple has been spotted at several sporting events in recent months. Padgett, who is based out of Dallas, Texas, is a National Physique Committee...
MLB
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reacts To Death Of Legendary Broncos QB

Marlin Briscoe, the first Black quarterback to start a modern professional football game, died Monday at the age of 76. His daughter, Angela Marriott, confirmed to the Associated Press that Briscoe died of a California hospital after facing circulation issues in his legs. Briscoe began his career with the Denver...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Society
Kansas City, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Reaches Settlement In Rape Case

Former NFL player Darren Sharper, who is currently serving a 20-year-prison sentence in charges resulting from a multiple-state rape case, has reached a settlement with the three women who came forward and said they were drugged and raped by the former Super Bowl Champion in 2014. The women brought these...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
MarketRealist

Tony Siragusa: Goose's Net Worth, Wife, and Family

On June 22, former NFL star Tony Siragusa ("Goose") passed away. Here’s what we know about his net worth, wife, and family. Net worth: $6 million (estimated) Former NFL star Tony Siragusa ("Goose") has died at the young age of 55. After leaving professional football, he worked as an analyst for FOX Sports and took up several other on-screen roles.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittany Matthews
Person
Patrick Mahomes Ii
The Spun

Warren Moon Reacts To Death Of Legendary Quarterback

Warren Moon has been severely impacted by the death of Marlin Briscoe. Briscoe passed away on Monday at the age of 76. He was the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League more than five decades ago. Moon offered up his condolences for Briscoe and his family on...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield, Browns Speculation

Could Baker Mayfield have just a few more games in a Cleveland Browns uniform left in him? As unlikely as it sounds, one NFL analyst believes it's actually his golden ticket out of Cleveland. Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus tweeted on Sunday that while Baker may loathe the idea...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Cincinnati Bengals#Cox Media Group
The Spun

Julian Edelman Makes His Opinion On Bill Belichick Very Clear

Julian Edelman had a great answer when he was asked about his former head coach on the "I Am Athlete" podcast. He was asked to do his best Belichick impression and he confirmed that Belichick was tired of Edelman impersonating him on television all the time. "I just saw him,"...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Michael Vick, Wife Had Very Special Weekend

It has been a memorable few days for former NFL quarterback Michael Vick and his family. Not only was Sunday Vick's 42nd birthday, but he and his wife Kijafa renewed their wedding vows this weekend to commemorate their 10th anniversary. SideAction has published some photos of Michael and Kijafa Vick...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Julian Edelman Said About Bill Belichick

Even in retirement, Julian Edelman still has a healthy fear of Bill Belichick. The former New England Patriots wide receiver admitted as much during a recent appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast. "I'm still scared of the guy. I don't even play anymore. He's still like, the Emperor or...
NFL
E! News

Jordan Rodgers' Brother Names Baby Boy After Bachelorette Alum

Watch: The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher Marries Jordan Rodgers. First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby in a carriage. Well, not so fast. Jordan Rodgers, 33, did welcome a new member to the Rodgers family, but it's not his and wife JoJo Fletcher's. It's actually his older brother, Luke Rodgers', who became a father to his first child with wife Aimee Rodgers on June 17.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

A 3-Team Baker Mayfield Quarterback Trade Is Being Floated

The Cleveland Browns have dug themselves into a deep hole this season. Cleveland probably severed its relationship with Baker Mayfield when acquiring Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. Now the Browns will likely begin 2022 without either quarterback. The NFL is investigating Watson amid multiple allegations of sexual assault and...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Justin Fields Training Video Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Whether Justin Fields is ready or not, expectations will be high for him in his second year with the Chicago Bears. But a recent video shows he's putting in the work. A recent Instagram video shows Fields using the treadmill while he's on his vacation. The video already has over 113,000 views on Twitter alone.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Pays Tribute To Legendary Chiefs Running Back

On June 29, 1983, former Chiefs running back Joe Delaney passed away. His final act was of him trying to save three boys from drowning in a pond. One of the boys managed to get out of the pond safely. Unfortunately, the other two boys drowned with Delaney. Mike Florio...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet Kliff Kingsbury's Rumored Serious Girlfriend

Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and his girlfriend are taking the next step. Kingsbury and his rumored girlfriend, Veronica Bielik are moving in together. This report first came from Sideaction.com:. "Kliff and Veronica are living together. She goes back to Poland for...
NFL
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
22K+
Followers
75K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy